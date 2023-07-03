Betrayal: The Perfect Husband on Hulu - Release date, what to expect, and more details explored

The highly anticipated true crime miniseries Betrayal: The Perfect Husband is slated to premiere on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The series consists of three episodes and will revisit the shocking 2018 case of Spencer Herron, an ordinary school teacher who was revealed to have assaulted numerous teenagers and coworkers.

Despite Herron's conviction, the show will reopen the horrific case, providing deeper insight as to how his wife of seven years, Jennifer Faison, found out the sick truth about her once high school sweetheart.

The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows how one woman came to learn that her husband, high school teacher Spencer Herron, was engaging in several sexual assaults and improper behavior with his teenage students."

The crime series has been produced by Wendy Krantz, David Sloan, Nancy Glass, and Jon Hirsch and is based on the iHeartPodcasts podcast Betrayal.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband will feature emotional interviews with Jennifer Faison and victims of the case

Spencer Herron (Image via YouTube)

While no official trailer for Betrayal: The Perfect Husband has been released as of yet by Hulu, the podcast upon which it is based has revealed numerous topics that it will be encapsulating. The series will spotlight the impact of the horrific event on Jennifer Faison, who had been unaware of her husband's acts at his place of work for the entirety of their seven-year marriage.

Not only will the show see Faison narrate the events as they unfolded when the truth about her husband came out but it will also provide a deeper insight into the psyche of an individual. Faison will open up about her condition during the trials of the case since she was faced with numerous shocking truths about her husband's numerous s*xual assault cases and his affairs with coworkers, friends, and neighbors, all of whom he had gaslighted over the years.

In addition, Faison will converse with the various victims of the case and will uncover hidden facts about the man she once loved. These interviews will bring to light new information about the case that might not have been known to the public, giving an update on how these women have since moved past this event and their views on the case years later. The series will also go into the details of how Herron was eventually caught through the smartness of one of his potential victims.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Betrayal: The Perfect Husband is that it will also feature some archival audio recordings of Faison confronting Herron about his crimes. Moreover, it will show how he defended himself and tried to gaslight her into believing that he's in the right, a trick that he is known to use to with his other victims and mistresses.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband will air three episodes

A promotional poster for Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (Image via Twitter)

Rotten Tomatoes released the official descriptions for all three episodes that the miniseries will include. Based on the descriptions, episode 1 will focus entirely on Jennifer Faison's story as she comes to terms with the shocking crimes that her husband committed. Through this episode, viewers will be well acquainted with the actual story of the 2018 case.

Meanwhile, episode 2 will see the victims of the case speak out about how they were manipulated and will go into the details of how Spencer Herron used to behave with them. Lastly, episode 3 will entail the story of Rachel, a former student of Spencer who details how she planned for Herron to be caught and his eventual arrest. In addition, the third episode will throw light on Jennifer Faison's current life and how she's been impacted all these years later.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband premieres on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes