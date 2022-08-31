Beyond Mainstream K-pop: Balming Tiger and 3 other indie Korean groups

In Beyond Mainstream K-pop, we introduce our readers to South Korean entertainment that goes beyond the boundaries of the idol universe. Today, we are exploring four Korean indie groups that music lovers would adore.

When it comes to South Korean music, the primary focus lies on the K-pop artists visible in the media, such as BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, and others. However, outside of the mainstream K-pop bubble, there is a slew of Korean indie groups who are exemplary.

Korean indie artists are often considered the counterparts of K-pop. Instead of undergoing intense training, individuals or groups release the music they make in the hopes of finding the right audience.

Due to their independent status, these artists do not have massive support from big agencies. However, that is also what sets them apart from mainstream K-pop. Let's look at four such indie Korean groups whose music the readers would love to explore.

1) Balming Tiger

Balming Tiger is a Korean indie group who refers to themselves as a "multinational alternative K-pop band." They've chosen this tag for themselves as they do not wish to be caged by any particular genre and want to make the music they like.

Deriving its name from the famous Tiger Balm, the group was formed in 2018 and comprises nine members: director San Yawn, rapper Omega Sapien, DJs Abyss and Unsinkable, music video director Jan'Qui, singer-songwriters Sogumm, Wnjn, and Mudd the Student, and editor Henson Hwang.

The group is known for their experimental music and videos, which increases their appeal amongst the masses. The band is set to have BTS' RM feature on their latest single, Sexy Nukim, releasing on September 1.

2) Leenalchi

The group derives its name from the singer Lee Nal-chi, famous for his pansori, a Korean musical storytelling style.

Leenalchi started releasing music as a collective in 2018 and has since become one of the darlings of South Korea. The band consists of seven members: vocalists Kwon Song-hee, Shin Yu-jin, Ahn Yi-ho, and Lee Na-rae, bassists Jang Young-gyu and Jeong Jung-yeop, and drummer Lee Chul-hee.

The group is known for its performances which reinvent songs using multiple genres such as electronic music and hip-hop. The group even promoted South Korean tourism with their song Feel the Rhythm of Korea.

3) Hyukoh

Hyukoh is a four-member group, and the name is simply a reverse of their frontman Oh Hyuk's name. The band consists of the vocalist and songwriter Oh Hyuk, lead guitarist Lim Hyun-jae, bassist Im Dong-geon, and Drummer Lee In-woo.

The group was formed in 2014 and is well-known for their multilingual approach to music. This is because their lead singer can write lyrics in English, Korean, and Mandarin. The group is known for their enchanting music and cinematic visuals, best depicted in their song Wi Ing Wi Ing.

4) Busker Busker

Busker Busker rose to fame in South Korea after becoming the runner-up on the Mnet show Superstar K3. The group consists of three members: guitarist and vocalist Jang Beom-june, bassist Kim Hyung-tae, and drummer Brad Moore.

Busker Busker swept South Korea away with their debut song Cherry Blossom Ending. According to Gaon, it is one of the most listened-to songs in South Korea and is the best-selling single in the country. The group was active from 2011 to 2013.

Fans interested in global music should continue to check out this space for more artist recommendations beyond mainstream K-pop.

Beyond Mainstream K-pop is a weekly series. Stay tuned for more.

