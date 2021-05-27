Biggest boy band trends as ARMY celebrate BTS' guest appearance on Friends

The “Friends” reunion got all the attention, but BTS stole the show. Despite only making a brief appearance on "Friends: The Reunion," the K-pop boy group has captured all the top spots in terms of trending topics.

The term "BIGGEST BOY BAND ON THE PLANET" has been trending on social media, as fans express their excitement over BTS’ cameo.

Also Read: Friends Reunion: Lady Gaga performs "Smelly Cat" with Lisa Kudrow, and the internet has a meltdown

BTS: Who are they?

Head to "This Is BTS" on @Spotify to learn more about #BTS_Butter with some exclusive videos from BTS themselves!

👉 https://t.co/4X4nzZY16b pic.twitter.com/Ir0F1ifsHS — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 27, 2021

Bangtan Sonyeondan, also known as BTS, is a seven member K-pop boy group. Having debuted under Bighit Entertainment, now Bighit Music, the boy group have earned titles such as “Princes of Pop” and “Next Generation Leaders.”

Currently, BTS has three music videos with over one billion views each. They recently released their second English single, “Butter,” which has already broken five Guinness World Records.

Also Read: BTS X McDonald’s Meals launched in Malaysia and ARMY says it has “the cutest paper bag”

BTS share their love for “Friends”

Short and sweet as expected (very short 🤣 but we were all prepared) Intro caption THE BIGGEST BOY BAND ON THE PLANET 💜 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/YmM63JIKz7 — 🧈 littlemeowida⁷ 🥞⟭⟬ ⟬⟭YOU BUTTER BELIEVE IT 💜 (@littlemeowidaD2) May 27, 2021

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic, BTS could not be physically present at the reunion. However, that did not stop the boy group from sending their love to the cast of “Friends.”

Seated on a sofa together, the group conveyed their love and appreciation through a 13-second video. They were introduced with the subtitle "BTS: Biggest Boy Band on the Planet," accompanied by a small South Korean flag. Namjoon, BTS' leader, shared that “Friends” played a huge role in his upbringing.

My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school. ‘Friends’ really had a big hand in teaching me English and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship.

The group concluded with the chant “We love Friends!”. Lest fans be disappointed by the briefness of the guest appearance, Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special, gave a heads up about BTS’ appearance.

I want to manage your expectations on this - it’s a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends. — Ben Winston (@benwinston) May 14, 2021

Also Read: Friends Reunion guests BTS, Malala Yousafzai, David Beckham, and more share their favorite moments from the hit sitcom

Fans react to BTS’ guest appearance

While some ARMY proudly faunted the title given to BTS, some fans realized that the video had been shot over a year ago. ARMY were surprised that BTS, especially Namjoon, who is known as spoiler king, didn’t utter a single word about their appearance.

"Biggest boy band on the planet" i know that's right pic.twitter.com/pDPQdjLrQl — Njtoni⁷ | studying 🧈 (@jtoni_n) May 27, 2021

“Biggest Boy Band On The Planet”

LOUDER PLEASE pic.twitter.com/G2hyezWwGZ — irene⁷ doesn’t graduate any time soon (@psychobuticon) May 27, 2021

Yeah ik that's right. The biggest boy band on the PLANET. Impressive description. @FriendsTV pic.twitter.com/mMY6X26sya — StevenYoung⁷ (@yungistx) May 27, 2021

"BTS- Biggest Boy Band On The Planet"



i'm loving what i'm seeing..that's right! Biggest Boy Band On The Planet indeed! our legends pic.twitter.com/dsB9ZA0WGn — Naz⁷🧈 (@shy_taegi) May 27, 2021

major props to bts especially namjoon our spoiler king for holding this for almost a year sjdhdj pic.twitter.com/xruWS24sMA — mayra⁷ ❆ 🧈 (@joonbiseok) May 27, 2021

Namjoon didn't gave us any spoiler for a year....my whole life is a lie! btw look at this picture Friends call them "BIGGEST BOY BAND ON THE PLANET" 💀💜 but it's true tho #FriendsReunion #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/jtyWUR5bme — Min kira 🧈💛 (@bangtan_fiz) May 27, 2021

namjoon had to keep this friends appearance to himself for NEARLY A YEAR do you understand how hard it is for him to not give spoilers pic.twitter.com/igOUOGuZzu — pat⁷ (@JEONJK190811) May 27, 2021

you really gotta give it to namjoon that man had to hold it in for almost a year not dropping spoilers https://t.co/rg9F5Rt41G — pat⁷ (@JEONJK190811) May 27, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS have finally unveiled their limited edition merchandise in collaboration with McDonalds. Preorders for the merchandise will be available from May 27th.