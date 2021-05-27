Biggest boy band trends as ARMY celebrate BTS' guest appearance on Friends

The “Friends” reunion got all the attention, but BTS stole the show. Despite only making a brief appearance on "Friends: The Reunion," the K-pop boy group has captured all the top spots in terms of trending topics.
The term "BIGGEST BOY BAND ON THE PLANET" has been trending on social media, as fans express their excitement over BTS’ cameo.
Also Read: Friends Reunion: Lady Gaga performs "Smelly Cat" with Lisa Kudrow, and the internet has a meltdown
BTS: Who are they?
Bangtan Sonyeondan, also known as BTS, is a seven member K-pop boy group. Having debuted under Bighit Entertainment, now Bighit Music, the boy group have earned titles such as “Princes of Pop” and “Next Generation Leaders.”
Currently, BTS has three music videos with over one billion views each. They recently released their second English single, “Butter,” which has already broken five Guinness World Records.
Also Read: BTS X McDonald’s Meals launched in Malaysia and ARMY says it has “the cutest paper bag”
BTS share their love for “Friends”
Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic, BTS could not be physically present at the reunion. However, that did not stop the boy group from sending their love to the cast of “Friends.”
Seated on a sofa together, the group conveyed their love and appreciation through a 13-second video. They were introduced with the subtitle "BTS: Biggest Boy Band on the Planet," accompanied by a small South Korean flag. Namjoon, BTS' leader, shared that “Friends” played a huge role in his upbringing.
My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school. ‘Friends’ really had a big hand in teaching me English and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship.
The group concluded with the chant “We love Friends!”. Lest fans be disappointed by the briefness of the guest appearance, Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special, gave a heads up about BTS’ appearance.
Also Read: Friends Reunion guests BTS, Malala Yousafzai, David Beckham, and more share their favorite moments from the hit sitcom
Fans react to BTS’ guest appearance
While some ARMY proudly faunted the title given to BTS, some fans realized that the video had been shot over a year ago. ARMY were surprised that BTS, especially Namjoon, who is known as spoiler king, didn’t utter a single word about their appearance.
Meanwhile, BTS have finally unveiled their limited edition merchandise in collaboration with McDonalds. Preorders for the merchandise will be available from May 27th.