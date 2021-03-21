Billionaire Kylie Jenner slammed for asking fans to donate towards her make-up artists' surgery

Billionaire Kylie Jenner has faced backlash online after sending out donation requests to popular stylist Samuel Rauda. The latter had recently suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident.

In an Instagram live, Kylie Jenner sent out thoughts and prayers to her stylist and simultaneously asked for monetary help that will go to his GoFundMe page. People were then enraged to find out that Kylie Jenner had only donated $5,000 and had asked her audience to help despite being a billionaire.

Kylie Jenner slammed for asking fans to donate towards stylist's emergency surgery

she’s not serious...... like she can’t be... pic.twitter.com/4k2TnQKkGl — racial ray (@zrichardsxo) March 16, 2021

In an Instagram story that is now unavailable, Kylie Jenner posted the following:

"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families’ go fund me."

Fans were in complete disbelief after witnessing her request as Jenner boasts an extremely lavish lifestyle. She was paid $1.2m per Instagram post in 2019 and continues to reportedly rake in nearly $20,000 on an hourly basis.

Many fans were shocked to learn that she wasn't willing to help out with the surgery herself despite the financial security and that she'd asked her fans to help out.

Here are some reactions to the request on Twitter:

wait so kylie jenner’s make up artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate???? and then only donated $5,000 when she’s a literal billionaire? the wrong people have money. — nataleebfitness (@nataleebfitness) March 20, 2021

Perspective: Kylie Jenner makes over $450,000 a day. https://t.co/DfbolCgRAj — Kay 🍭 (@prettygirlkg_) March 20, 2021

Kylie Jenner really asked us for money like we made the Forbes list pic.twitter.com/XsvLUn8i6X — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) March 21, 2021

kylie jenner bought her toddler a $15,000 handbag but is asking her fans for money pic.twitter.com/dH4Rua6Imk — kaitlyn (@kaitlynsaloser) March 21, 2021

I know Kylie Jenner ain’t asking me for $60,000 for her make up artist’s brain surgery.. meanwhile sis makes over $450,000 a👏🏾day👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PT3SskVLx5 — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) March 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner asking for people to donate to a GoFundMe after her make up artist was in a car accident is a TOUGH look. The pajamas she woke up in are probably worth 60k — KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 21, 2021

Imagine being a billionaire who makes $450,000 a day and not be willing to pay $60,000 to save your friend’s life.



Kylie Jenner can go fuck herself. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner wouldn’t pay $60,000 for her makeup artist’s life-saving surgery knowing the miracles he performs on her every day.



She owes him (and her plastic surgeon) HER LIFE! pic.twitter.com/jWQIdtQkUF — AL (@MissSchliez) March 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and her makeup artist friend got into a car accident and needed $60,000 so she started a gofundme and only donated $5,000 — ☭ (@bint_haramm) March 20, 2021

Kylie Jenner makes almost half a million dollars everyday and she is still asking her relatively poor fans to pay for her friends $60,000 medical bills? Eat the rich. pic.twitter.com/mxUzRsmgEn — John Pangarakis 🌹 (@JohnPangarakis1) March 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner the "self made billionaire " askin people donate tuh... pic.twitter.com/7ixgD8t5j3 — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) March 21, 2021

It’s the fact that Kylie Jenner owns purses that cost more than her close friends emergency brain surgery and she’s out here begging poor people to donate to his Go Fund Me page......... that doesn’t sit right with me. — leash (@UnLEASHed_395) March 20, 2021

No way billionaire kylie jenner opened a Go Fund Me for her stylist??? 😭😭 sis how about you GO FUND HIM — TOKS⁷ (@Whxtevxrr) March 21, 2021

The 23-year-old reality TV and beauty star has not done her public image any favors, with people perceiving her actions as a sign of greed. Meanwhile, the stylist's GoFundMe page has amassed a donation worth $97,000 as of writing with the goal of $120,000 within reach. The surgery was successful and took place on March 14, 2021.

