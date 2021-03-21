Billionaire Kylie Jenner slammed for asking fans to donate towards her make-up artists' surgery

Billionaire Kylie Jenner has faced backlash online after sending out donation requests to popular stylist Samuel Rauda. The latter had recently suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident.
In an Instagram live, Kylie Jenner sent out thoughts and prayers to her stylist and simultaneously asked for monetary help that will go to his GoFundMe page. People were then enraged to find out that Kylie Jenner had only donated $5,000 and had asked her audience to help despite being a billionaire.
Kylie Jenner slammed for asking fans to donate towards stylist's emergency surgery
In an Instagram story that is now unavailable, Kylie Jenner posted the following:
"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families’ go fund me."
Fans were in complete disbelief after witnessing her request as Jenner boasts an extremely lavish lifestyle. She was paid $1.2m per Instagram post in 2019 and continues to reportedly rake in nearly $20,000 on an hourly basis.
Many fans were shocked to learn that she wasn't willing to help out with the surgery herself despite the financial security and that she'd asked her fans to help out.
Here are some reactions to the request on Twitter:
The 23-year-old reality TV and beauty star has not done her public image any favors, with people perceiving her actions as a sign of greed. Meanwhile, the stylist's GoFundMe page has amassed a donation worth $97,000 as of writing with the goal of $120,000 within reach. The surgery was successful and took place on March 14, 2021.
