Billions season 6, episode 8 preview: Release date, sneak-peek, and more

After another draining episode of Billions on March 6, 2022, the show is ready for another week of drama with the committee's decision already out and Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) securing the bid for the Olympics in New York City in 2028. The next episode will be out on March 13, 2022, and will deal with the aftermath of this huge development.

The upcoming episode of Billions is titled "The Big Ugly" and will likely see Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) devise a plan for revenge after failing to stop Prince from securing the Olympics bid. The show is also nearing its dramatic pinnacle, so it will most likely turn into more intense competition between the two leads.

Read on for more details about Billions season 6, episode 8.

Sneak-peek for Billions season 6, episode 8

Showtime released a sneak-peek for the upcoming episode of the show, depicting a short scene from it. After multiple straight wins, Prince seems to have finally conceded in his half. The end of the latest episode did seem to suggest that Chuck will make some moves to hinder Prince's advancement.

With just a few more episodes remaining, it is also high time for the show to engage in a dramatic shift. The official synopsis for "The Big Ugly" reads:

"In the aftermath of the Commission’s decision, Prince encourages his team to find new investments, and Wendy prepares for the future. Feeling pressure from Philip, Taylor goes all-in on a questionable play. Rian, eager to escape work stress, comes to an unlikely arrangement with Wags. Meanwhile, Chuck uses New York politics to his advantage."

The synopsis hints at a multi-plot episode with many things happening parallelly after the commission's decision. This was expected as a lot of things were dependent on the Olympic committee's decision.

The situation in the show has certainly become overly political over the past few episodes, with the synopsis for the next episode hinting at an even bigger political angle. Although this has had mixed reactions from fans, it is ultimately what the show's creators have chosen to go with.

When does Billions season 6, episode 8 premiere?

The upcoming episode of the show will premiere on March 13, 2022, on the Showtime channel and will also simultaneously release on the Showtime application. In some areas, it is also available in Disney+ Hotstar. Stay tuned for more updates.

