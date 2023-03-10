Billy Porter Black Mona Lisa Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Billy Porter, a Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, and director, has unveiled a new pop music tour for the US that will run from April 29 to June 3, 2023.

The actor announced the tour, titled The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1, via a post on their official Instagram page, stating:

"It's really the first time that I've been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It's like my magnum opus. It's everything to me. You'll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music."

Tickets are priced at $287 and will be available from March 10, 2023, at 10 am ET. Tickets for the show are available from the artist's official website, www.theebillyporter.com, as well as www.ticketmaster.com and www.axs.com.

Billy Porter is touring in support of his upcoming album

In celebration of his upcoming studio album, Black Mona Lisa, which is slated for release on March 24, 2023, Billy Porter has announced a new tour. Billy Porter's new record, as well as tracks from his past albums, will be included in the career-spanning compilation.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

April 29, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State, at Paramount Theatre

May 1, 2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Eccles Theater

May 2, 2023 - Denver, Colorado, at Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

May 4, 2023 - San Jose, California, at San Jose Center For The Performing Arts

May 5, 2023 - San Francisco, California, at Golden Gate Theatre

May 6, 2023 - Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

May 7, 2023 - Tempe, Arizona, at ASU Gammage

May 9, 2023 - Austin, Texas, at The Paramount Theatre

May 10, 2023 - Dallas, Texas, at AT&T Performing Arts Center

May 12, 2023 - San Antonio, Texas at HEB Performing Hall - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

May 13, 2023 - Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center

May 14, 2023 - New Orleans, Louisiana, at Saenger Theatre

May 16, 2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana, at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 18, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan, at Fisher Theatre

May 20, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Bradley Symphony Center

May 21, 2023 - Madison, Wisconsin, at Orpheum Theater

May 23, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minnesota, at State Theatre

May 24, 2023 - Omaha, Nebraska, at Orpheum Theater

May 26, 2023 - Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

May 27, 2023 - Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre

May 28, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Hall

May 31, 2023 - New York, NY Beacon Theatre

June 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

June 2, 2023 - Washington, DC Warner Theatre

June 3, 2023 - Mashantucket, Connecticut, at Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Tracing Billy Porter's music career

William Ellis Porter II, better known by his stage name Billy Porter, was born on September 21, 1969, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was an exceptional student, earning a professional scriptwriting certificate from UCLA before eventually making his name as an actor and director on the theatre stage.

In 1997, he began making music, releasing his eponymously titled debut studio album Billy Porter, which failed to make any significant commercial fame or critical success.

With the success of his second studio album, Porter played the drag performer Lola in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots. In addition to singing the play's songs, the vocalist received the 2014 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

