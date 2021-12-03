'Black-Ish' Season 8: Release date, trailer and more

Black-Ish is set to return for a final time this January, with its newest season (Season 8) set to be the finale. The show, which has garnered a lot of praise and attention from both fans and critics since its inception in 2014, is set to come up with many new surprises with the latest season.

black-ish @blackishabc Although we've come to the end of the road, the Johnsons return to say goodbye this January. 💕 #blackish Although we've come to the end of the road, the Johnsons return to say goodbye this January. 💕 #blackish https://t.co/J5bRkpbM6L

Black-Ish follows the journey of the Johnson family, whose family patriarch tries to mingle his family with their neighbours in a hilarious quest to "blend in." The show has time and again proved to be a product of very smart writing, always underlining the comical plotline with social and political undertones, which has received great praise from critics.

The last seven seasons have been great and it's quite sad that it is coming to an end. But not before one final ride with the talented cast members, who have made it so very special. The show has released a new poster to announce this new season, which they termed "farewell" season.

'Black-Ish' poster for season (Image via ABC)

'Black-ish' season 8 trailer: What to expect from the new season?

Black-ish has been one of the best sitcoms in the present day American television scenario. In the newest season we can expect to see the Johnson Family for one last time, in what the creators have said is the "perfect ending" to the long running TV series.

The familiar cast from the previous season will return for Season 8, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Lewis, among others.

The trailer for season 8 was released some time back.

As is evident from the trailer, the next season should be as hilarious as the preceding ones. Since then, another trailer has been released for the upcoming series.

'Black-Ish' Release date and where to watch?

Black-Ish is set to premiere on the ABC channel, which has been its mother network since 2014. The official release date is January 4, 2021.

Jenifer Lewis @JeniferLewis black-ish @blackishabc They've been here for you season after season. Join #blackish for the Farewell Season on Jan 4 on ABC. They've been here for you season after season. Join #blackish for the Farewell Season on Jan 4 on ABC. https://t.co/dBd5fRB5tn Just - simply - WOW WOW WOW!!! Thank you to all who loved and supported this grounding breaking show. We made history in so many ways. I am insanely grateful. twitter.com/blackishabc/st… Just - simply - WOW WOW WOW!!! Thank you to all who loved and supported this grounding breaking show. We made history in so many ways. I am insanely grateful. twitter.com/blackishabc/st…

The show will be available on the online streaming platform, Hulu. Presently, Hulu streams all the older episodes too. For those who haven't done so already, it's best to binge watch the past seven seasons before the show returns for its final ride. Because this is one show you wouldn't want to miss out on.

