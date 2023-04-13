Blindspotting season 2 on Starz: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The second season of Starz's hit comedy series, Blindspotting, is all set to air on the channel on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The first season of the show has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics and it has increased anticipation among fans.

A spin-off of Carlos López Estrada's 2018 movie of the same name, the series takes place six months after the events portrayed in the film and focuses on the life of Ashley following Miles' arrest. The show stars Jasmine Cephas Jones in the lead role and is helmed by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.

Blindspotting season 2 focuses on Ashley's profound existential crisis

The official trailer for Blindspotting season 2 was released by Starz on March 9, 2023, and it offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the new installment.

The trailer does not reveal any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans, but it does briefly depict how Ashley's life has changed since Miles' arrest and imprisonment.

Overall, the show maintains its familiar quirky and hilarious tone that fans of the first season would absolutely enjoy. Starz has also put out an official description on their YouTube channel which states:

''Six months after Ashley and Miles’s prison wedding, Ashley is navigating the chaos of her life in Oakland alongside her family and doing her best to be a fun mom for her son. … with mixed results.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, fans can expect another fun and entertaining series that focuses on a woman's deep existential crisis as she tries to deal with the challenges pertaining to her personal life.

The new season reportedly features a total of eight episodes. The first two episodes will premiere on April 14, 2023, following which the show will adopt the standard weekly-release format, with a new episode releasing every week until the finale on May 26, 2023.

What is Blindspotting about? Plot, cast, and more details

Blindspotting centers around the life of protagonist Ashley Rose, who's life changes forever after the arrest and imprisonment of her husband Miles. Ashley then moves in with Miles' mother and half-sister, and conflicts soon arise as she tries to deal with her own existential dread.

The role of the protagonist is played by noted actress Jasmine Cephas Jones, who's been phenomenal throughout the first season, capturing her character's various complex shades with stunning ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver another impressive performance in the upcoming season.

Cephas Jones' other memorable acting credits include #FreeRayshawn, Mrs. Fletcher, and The Photograph, to name a few. Starring alongside her in another important role is actor Rafael Casal as Miles, who's been equally brilliant throughout the first season of the show.

He's known for his appearances in The Good Lord Bird, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, among many more. The rest of the supporting cast includes various other actors like Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Jaylen Barron, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the first two episodes of Blindspotting season 2 on Starz on Friday, April 14, 2023.

