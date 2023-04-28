Blur UK and South America Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Blur has announced a new tour for 2023, which is scheduled to take place from May 19, 2023, to November 21, 2023, in venues across the UK, Europe, and South America. The 2023 tour will be the band's first new tour in eight years and comes just months after their reformation in November 2022.

The band announced the tour, shortly after celebrating the anniversary of their 1997 eponymously titled album, via a post on their official Instagram page:

By joining the band's mailing list, fans can access the tour's presale, which starts on April 26, 2023. Beginning on April 28, 2023, general tickets for the tour will be available. The cost of the tickets has not yet been disclosed. Tickets and presales are available at https://www.blur.co.uk.

Blur celebrating album anniversary with the tour

Blur is celebrating the 26th anniversary of their fifth studio album, Blur, which remains one of their most successful albums to date. The album was released on February 10, 1997, and peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart. It also peaked at numbers 3, 4, 6, and 7 on the Kiwi, Swedish, Norwegian, and Japanese album charts, respectively.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

May 19, 2023 – Colchester, UK, at Colchester Arts Centre

May 21, 2023 – Eastbourne, UK, at Eastbourne Winter Gardens

May 26, 2023 – Wolverhampton, UK, at The Halls

May 28, 2023 – Newcastle, UK, at O2 City Hall

June 1, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain, at Primavera Sound

June 8, 2023 – Madrid, Spain, at Primavera Sound

June 10, 2023 – Porto, Portugal, at Primavera Porto

June 24, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland, at Malahide Castle

June 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

June 30, 2023 – Roskilde, Denmark at Roskilde Festival

July 6, 2023 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France at Beauregard Festival

July 8, 2023 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

July 9, 2023 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

July 14, 2023 – Brittany, France, at Vieilles Charrues Festival

July 22, 2023 – Lucca, Italy, at Lucca Summer Festival

October 8, 2023 – Lokeren, Belgium at Lokerse Feesten

October 10, 2023 – Oslo, Norway, at Øya Festival

October 11, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden, at Way Out West Festival

October 13, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland, at Flow Festival

October 19, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan, at Summer Sonic

October 20, 2023 – Osaka, Japan, at Summer Sonic

November 21, 2023 – Bogota, Columbia at Movistar Arena

Blur released their debut studio album in 1991

Blur was formed as a collaboration between Damon Albarn, Alex James, Graham Coxon, and Dave Rowntree as an evolution of Albarn's previous band, Circus. The band released their debut studio album, Leisure, on August 26, 1991. The album was an instant commercial success, peaking at number 7 on the UK album chart.

Following the success of their first album, the band released their second studio album, Modern Life Is Rubbish, on May 10, 1993. The album was not as successful as its debut studio album, peaking at number 15 on the UK album chart.

Blur achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, Parklife, which was released on April 25, 1994. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart. It also peaked at number 8 on the Swedish album chart.

