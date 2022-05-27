How many kids does Bobby Brown have? All about his 7 children ahead of Biography: Bobby Brown premiere

R&B star Bobby Brown is the subject of A&E's latest special Biography: Bobby Brown. The special will air on A&E on May 30, 2022, and May 31, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET/PT and will be followed by a 12-episode docuseries titled Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, which will premiere on the network on May 31, 2022 at 10.00 PM ET/PT.

Brown, regarded as one of the pioneers of the new jack swing genre, has had a highly successful career in the 80s and 90s. Along with his music and unique persona, his highly publicized personal life also made him a prominent figure in American pop culture.

He's been married twice and has fathered seven children with four women. Continue reading to learn more about his children.

Landon Brown

Landon Brown is Bobby Brown's eldest son. He is 35 years old, and at the time of his birth, Bobby was just 17 years old. Landon's mother name is Melika Williams, who is currently married to Carl Anthony Payne II. Landon is a singer, songwriter, and rapper.

La'Princia

31-year-old La'Princia was born on September 17, 1990. Her mother is Kim Ward, with whom Bobby Brown had a 11-year-old on-and-off relationship, before the couple called it quits in 1991. In August 2021, La'Princia tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Eddie Ray. Reportedly, her father also attended the wedding.

Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown Jr. was born on November 26, 1992 to Bobby Brown and Kim Ward. He was found dead in his Los Angeles home on November 18, 2020. Brown Jr.'s girlfriend, who was with him at the time of his death, found him unconscious in his bedroom and called the paramedics. Subsequently, the paramedics arrived and later declared him dead. An autopsy report revealed that Bron Jr. died of an accidental drug overdose.

Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobbi Kristina Brown was born on March 4, 1993 to Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston. She died of lobar pneumonia at the age of 22 in July 2015 after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Georgia home. Her death was ruled as ''immersion associated with drug intoxication.'' She was a popular reality TV personality and has been the subject of several postumous films and documentaries, including Bobby Kristina and Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All.

Cassius Brown

After Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston divorced in 2007, the Every Little Step singer remarried Alicia Etheredge in 2012, with whom he has 3 children: Cassius, Bodhi, and Hendrix. Born in 2009, Cassius Brown, 12, is the eldest of the three.

Bodhi Brown

Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown was born on July 9, 2015, to Bobby and Alicia Etheredge. The word ''Bodhi'' means awakened or enlightened. Reportedly, Bobby Brown chose this name after the tragic death of his elder daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Hendrix Brown

Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown is Bobby Brown's youngest daughter. She was born on July 21, 2016. Brown wrote on Instagram, ''Just had a baby girl 10 pounds,'' after Hendrix's birth in July 2016.

You can watch the documentary Biography: Bobby Brown on A&E on May 30, 2022, and May 31, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET/PT.

