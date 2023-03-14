Disney+ has announced yet another feature music documentary special, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman, which is slated for a worldwide release on March 17, 2023, on Disney+.

The documentary will feature musicians Bono and The Edge from the Irish rock band U2, alongside American television host Dave Letterman. The film is directed by Academy award winner Morgan Neville, best known for the 2013 film 20 Feet from Stardom. The run-time for the film is one hour and twenty-four minutes.

As per What's On Disney Plus, an independent Disney+ fansite:

"Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville captures Dave Letterman on his first visit to Dublin to hang out with Bono and The Edge in their hometown, experience Dublin, and join the two U2 musicians for a concert performance unlike any they’ve done before."

Here's the official trailer for Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman:

The U2 documentary special is a companion release for the rock band's upcoming album Songs of Surrender, which will see forty songs from the legendary band being re-written and re-imagined.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman: Host adds fun element to U2's emotional ride

In the trailer for the film, Letterman is seen asking Bono, the lead vocalist of U2, if years of self-reflection have caused him to change the lyrics of some songs, to which the latter responds on behalf of his band:

"We wanted to strip away the artifice that inevitably emerges after you have been around this long."

He adds:

" We seem to thrive doing something that's never been done before."

Songs of Surrender, which will be released on March 17, 2023, is produced by The Edge on Island Records and Interscope records. Interestingly, the album itself is a counterpart to Bono's November 2022 release memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs and One Story.

Some tracks that will be a part of the album are With Or Without You, One, Beautiful Day, Sunday Bloody Sunday, and Invisible. The first to premiere live is the anthemic song, Pride (In The Name Of Love).

Only two members of the band, Bono, the lead vocalist, and The Edge, the lead guitarist, will feature in the film. The other two members, Larry Mullen Jr. on drums and Adam Clayton as a bassist, won't be a part of it.

In the trailer, Bono is seen commenting on their absence:

"While Larry was injured and Adam was off making an art film, Edge and I asked David Letterman to Dublin to talk about our songs."

David Letterman is a popular American television host best known for his show, Late Night with David Letterman. With this documentary, he will be visiting Dublin for the first time, being accompanied by Bono and The Edge to the city's hotspots, documenting the musicians' life and reflections on their more than forty-year-long career.

U2 @U2 Let’s take it from the top. Stream Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman, an Original documentary special, March 17 on #DisneyPlus Let’s take it from the top. Stream Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman, an Original documentary special, March 17 on #DisneyPlus. https://t.co/hmJxPepRuc

During the Q&A for the world premiere event of the film, the musicians elaborated on their 45-year-old association and friendship with Letterman.

The Edge told the press:

"We’re huge fans, have been for a long time. We’ve known Dave for many years and he was foolish enough once to invite us to play for an entire week on The Late Show. It was very brave of him.”

Bono further added:

“He brought the comedy to the tragedy and there’s a reason why Willie Shakespeare loved that form and our music is just better with him around. The music is better itself just by him being in the room, taking the p*ss out of us.”

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman releases this Friday, March 17, 2023, on Disney Plus.

