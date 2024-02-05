Born x Raised x NASCAR Engine-Revving Collection: Where to get, release date and more details explored

New racing-inspired apparel is out with the Born x Raised x NASCAR Engine-Revving Collection. Collaborations that combine sport and style are constantly fascinating in the ever-changing world of fashion.

The fashion label Born X Raised of Los Angeles is no stranger to unconventional collaborations. Their new relationship with the Los Angeles Kings has put them on the fast track. They collaborated with NASCAR on this capsule collection, emphasizing speed and flair.

There will be a release of the Born X Raised x NASCAR Engine-Revving Collection at The Coliseum before the Busch Light Clash. Get ready to step into a world of pure racing excitement with this collection. It has a range of goods that commemorate the fast-paced world of NASCAR, and no racing aficionado or fashionista is complete without it.

The collection launched on February 2nd. The collection is only available for purchase via the Born X Raised online shop. The prices have not yet been disclosed.

Nevertheless, a diverse range of things are anticipated in this collection. Featuring the unique designs of Born X Raised and NASCAR, these items span from knit logo beanies to racing coats.

Born X Raised x NASCAR Engine-Revving Collection has launched on February 2

Fans of both racing and fashion will love the Born x Raised x NASCAR Engine-Revving Collection. The racing jacket is the show-stopper in this collection. One can find BXR and NASCAR patches all over it. The traditional emblem of the Los Angeles-based business stretches across its back, creating a strong statement.

BXR's typography is given an Old English twist on tees and long-sleeved shirts. And to connect streetwear with sports products, they include vintage NASCAR themes.

The collection is completed with a knit logo beanie that has racing embroidery, as well as a T-shirt and cap that draw inspiration from classic NASCAR merchandise.

A Celebration of Los Angeles

The collection features an ode to Los Angeles, as is typical of Born x Raised. India Love, a content producer and model based in Los Angeles, is featured in the ad. Additionally, the Watts rapper 03 Greedo makes an appearance.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum serves as the setting for the campaign. The fact that NASCAR's annual pre-season series takes place here makes it a major event. The brand's strong ties to the city's culture and community are highlighted by the choice of setting and models.

Origins X: A Concise Overview

Born X Raised transcends the realm of fashion. Since its inception, the brand's mission in Venice, California, has been to give a platform to the many different cultures who call the area home.

By fusing streetwear with social criticism, their designs frequently mirror the complicated socioeconomic environment of Los Angeles. Born X Raised has built a reputation for itself as a show that faithfully portrays life in L.A.

An exciting ode to speed, fashion, and LA culture, the Born x Raised x NASCAR Engine-Revving Collection is sure to turn heads. This partnership goes beyond garments with its distinctive designs and profound cultural allusions.

This Born x Raised x NASCAR Engine-Revving Collection provides a new take on racer-inspired style, perfect for fans of NASCAR and streetwear alike. This special collection, which can only be purchased through the Born X Raised online store, is bound to sell out quickly.