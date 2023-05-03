Brent Faiyaz World Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Brent Faiyaz has announced a new world tour, titled F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland, which is scheduled to take place from July 16 to November 19, 2023, in venues across North America, UK, and Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's 2022 studio album, Wasteland.

The singer announced the tour, which is also a celebration of his record deal with United Masters, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour starts on May 3, 2023, at 12 pm CDT, and can be accessed via https://www.axs.com/events/483252/brent-faiyaz-tickets. General tickets for the tour start on May 5, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced yet and tickets can be availed at https://www.brentfaiyaz.com/tour.

Brent Faiyaz is building momentum for his album with the tour

Brent Faiyaz released his second studio album in July 2022, which has been praised for its thematic ideas and vocals. The singer revealed the meaning behind the album in an exclusive interview with Vogue, stating:

"It was less of an album process and more of a life process. I just made a collection of songs and tied a story line together once I saw that they all kind of shared a similar theme. I didn’t really realize I was working on an album until I was maybe a little over halfway through. Then I realized, Wait a minute, this is a body of work."

Aside from supporting his album, the singer is also celebrating the signing of his contract with United Masters, which will include recording partnership and a creative agency.

In an exclusive interview with Variety regarding the partnership with the singer, United Masters CEO Steve Stoute stated:

"Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him. It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions."

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

July 16, 2023 – Washington, DC at Broccoli City Festival

July 25, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom

July 27, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed,

August 1, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

August 6, 2023 – New York, New York at Summer Stage in Central Park

August 9, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 12, 2023 – Miami, Florida at James L. Knight Center

August 16, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

August 19, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Sol Blume Festival

August 22, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Orpheum Theater

August 23, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

August 24, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum

August 31, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic,

September 1, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater,

September 3, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

September 15, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at YouTube Theater

October 16, 2023 – Leeds, UK at O2 Academy

October 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

October 21, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy

October 23, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

October 25, 2023 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

November 1, 2023 – Utrecht, Netherlands at TivoliVredenburg

November 3, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Banan-Kompaniet

November 5, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega Copenhagen

November 8, 2023 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller Music Hall

November 10, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Tempodrom

November 12, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique Milan

November 14, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

November 17, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

November 19, 2023 – Paris, France at Élysée-Montmartre

Tracing Brent Faiyaz and his career

Christopher Brent Wood, better known by his stage name Brent Faiyaz, was born on September 19, 1995, and was raised in Columbia, Maryland. The singer started making music at the age of 12.

Brent Faiyaz released his first studio album, Sonder Son, on October 13, 2017. The album did not make the charts and was followed by an EP, F*ck the World, which gave the singer his first chart success. The EP was released on February 7, 2020, and peaked at number 20 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Brent Faiyaz achieved critical success with his second studio album, Wasteland, which was released on July 8, 2022. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and Kiwi album charts respectively.

