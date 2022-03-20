When will Bridgerton Season 2 air on Netflix? Release date and more about the Netflix show

After a successful first season, Bridgerton is coming back with its second season, which will stream on Netflix from March 25, 2022. The storyline narrates how eight siblings from a powerful family in England attempt to find true love during the Regency era.

Netflix dropped the trailer on Valentine's Day which made fans go head over heels. As of late, it has also revealed some stills from the upcoming season that have urged the curiosity of its viewers.

Bridgerton Season 2 welcomes new characters as Bassett bids adieu

The second season of this period drama will have new elements in it. First and foremost, the character Duke of Hastings aka Simon Bassett will not be seen this season. The character was played by Rege-Jean Page and this is what he had to share:

"It might be a little bit more of a—not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much. But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out."

This season, the lead couple will be played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey. The season will also witness the onscreen appearance of some new characters. Charithra Chandran will play the role of Edwina Sharma, Shelley Conn will be seen in the role of Mary Sharma, and Calam Lynch will be seen in the role of Theo Sharpe.

What more to expect?

Bridgerton season 2 is most likely to encircle around Anthony's quest for love. He will have Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) as his new onscreen love partner. Ashley sent out a message to the fans and asked them to expect a whole lot of arguments throughout the season.

Moving forward, season 2 will also see Bridgerton's father join the party for the first time. The role will be played by Rupert Evans, who confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

What are the cast saying?

Lead actor Jonathan Bailey spoke his mind out in an interview. Here's what he had to say:

"The idea that [Bridgerton] is coming out again is a bit of a rug pull"

He also added:

"It's quite scary. What it means to be a rake, and how his anxiety and self-hatred plays into that. [In typical period dramas] you never really get behind the men, or know why they're avoidant and toxic."

Another popular cast member from the movie, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), spoke about the season in an interview with the BBC Radio 2 show. She said:

"[After] that reveal at the end of series one, you very much get to see behind the curtain in series two."

She also added:

"We see how she gets away with the things that she gets away with. And for me, it was so much fun because in series one she’s a shy, retiring wallflower, and then series two you go, 'oh, she’s got all this new stuff going on,' and it was extremely fun to film."

Now, as the stage is set, fans can only wait for the remaining days to witness a season filled with over-the-top drama and a plethora of emotional moments. Bridgerton Season 2 airs on March 25 on Netflix.

