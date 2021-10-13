'Bright: Samurai Soul' ending explained: Do the dark forces take control? (Spoilers)

The animated film Bright: Samurai Soul is a spin-off and is directed by Kyōhei Ishiguro and written by Michiko Yokote. David Ayer’s film Bright sets the basic premise of Netflix’s Bright: Samurai Soul.

The movie set during the Keio Period (1868), the animated film follows an alternate world where humans coexist with other sentient creatures like elves and orcs. A human samurai teams up with an Orc hitman to save a young elf who can wield the power of a magical wand.

Without further ado, it's time to dive in and understand Bright: Samurai Soul's ending.

Netflix's 'Bright: Samurai Soul': Ending explained

Bright: Samurai Soul starts off with two strong forces in desperate need of a wand that holds the magic ability to either bring light to the world or smother it in darkness. It further expands and follows a one-eyed samurai named Izo (voiced by Simu Liu) and an orc called Raiden (voiced by Mancuso) on a journey together as they try to bring a young elf girl (voiced by Harada) and her wand back to the land of elves, while protecting her from the dark forces. The anime showcases some never-seen-before characters and some epic animation. The film is set in Japan during the end of the Shogunate and the beginning of the Meiji period.

Netflix's anime film Bright: Samurai Soul (Image via Netflix)

Jumping to the ending of Bright: Samurai Soul, viewers will see a happy ending where Sonya is able to fulfill her last wish after parting ways with Izo and Raiden. The movie provides a positive outlook on life, depicting a silver lining for humans who could probably carve a brighter future for themselves without any magic.

In David Ayer’s Bright, the magic wand is found again in the modern century, and the struggle continues to keep the Dark Lord away.

The brilliantly created animated film Bright: Samurai Soul is now streaming on Netflix.

