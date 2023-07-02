Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast net worth: Who is the richest actor on the show?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has truly established itself as one of the best comedy shows in all of television history. Starring critically acclaimed actors such as Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, and numerous others in lead roles, the show has managed to create a huge fandom all around the world for its hilarious storyline and beautiful character development.

Since the show's eventual end in 2022, fans have been eager to know what their favorite actors and actress have been doing thereafter, and what their net worth is.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's main cast ranked, according to their net worth

According to The Tab UK, here is how much the main characters in the show are worth.

1) Terry Crews - $30 million

It comes as a surprise that Terry Crews sits at the top of the richest actors in the show. The actor has had a long acting career with numerous phenomenal films and television credits that have certainly managed to garner him a high net worth. In addition, the actor has also had a successful football career.

Crews played the character of Sergeant Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His character was that of a mediator between the junior detectives and Captain Raymond Holt. The actor's dynamic show with his coworkers is certainly one of the funniest elements in the show.

For Jeffords has to not only solve their childish problems but also help them maintain an appropriate image before the general public. As he tries to do so, Jeffords realizes that he also has a lot to learn from the team, making for a very enjoyable storyline.

Since Brooklyn Nine-Nine's ending, Crews has been hosting the wildly popular reality show America's Got Talent, where he reportedly earns $60,000 per episode. Owing to his huge popularity, Terry Crews has a net worth of $30 million as of now.

2) Andy Samberg - $20 million

Andy Samberg played the role of Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a detective in the ninety-ninth precinct, who despite being great at his job hasn't quite figured out the concept of maturity.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine revolves around Samberg's character and it is safe to say that he has provided one of the best comedic acting performances in television history, winning an Emmy award for the same.

The actor has gone on to star in the baking reality television series Baking It, Digman!, Mulligan, Palm Springs and had also voiced the character of Scarlet Spider in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

His acting credits have garnered him a whopping net worth of $20 million as of now.

3) Chelsea Peretti - $20 million

Wildly popular actress Chelsea Peretti brought to life the flamboyant and excessively dramatic character of Gina Linetti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The fandom of the show will know that the character's eventual goal in life was to make it big and have a more successful career than her coworkers since season 1 and that is exactly what she did.

While Gina's storyline did not involve any character development, her hilarious narcissism and her dynamic with Jake and Holt are certainly one of the best elements of the show. It is impossible to imagine a show without Peretti's hysterical presence and her character still remains one of the most talked about in recent times.

Since then, the actress has guest-starred in numerous reality television shows and is reportedly directing her own projects.

She has managed to garner a net worth of $20 million as of now.

4) Andre Braugher - $8 million

Deemed a fan favorite character by the majority of audiences, Andre Braugher is one of the most beloved characters in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The veteran actor brought to life the hilarious personality of Captain Raymond Holt, the first gay Black captain in the history of NYPD.

Tackling issues of discrimination and s*xism, Braugher's character managed to grab headlines for his impactful and motivating role that encouraged numerous viewers of the show to come out of the closet.

His character development in Brooklyn Nine-Nine from a stoic and quiet captain to a loving and caring father to his junior detectives, still remains one of the best character developments in the history of television. Braugher managed to deliver not only hilarious moments in the show but also some real tear-jerkers that made him one of the best characters on the show.

The actor has been lauded by audiences all around the world for his phenomenal portrayal of the character and has also bagged four nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award. He has since starred in The Good Fight, The Residence and She Said.

His current net worth stands at $8 million.

5) Joe Lo Trugilo - $5 million

Known for originating numerous meme-worthy scenes in the show, Joe Lo Trugilo was certainly one of the most hilarious characters in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The actor brought to life the overtly dramatic and loving character of Charles Boyle.

Despite having a not-so-happy life, the character's positive outlook on life was inspiring. His constant support and love for Jake, played by Andy Samberg, highlighted the importance of male relationships and normalized the fact that men are allowed to express emotions too.

The actor certainly took the show to another level with his brilliant performance and ever since fans have been hoping to see the actor take on more comedic roles.

The actor has starred in numerous television shows including The Comey Rule, History of the World Part II, and Digman!, and will also be directing a new movie, titled Outpost that is set to release this year.

The actor has a net worth of $5 million as of 2022.

6) Stephanie Beatriz - $3 million

Stephanie Beatriz brought to life the bold and gutsy character of Detective Rosa Diaz. Known for her stone-cold demeanor and her ability to scare everyone, Beatriz's character was truly one of a kind. Not only did the actress bring to life the themes of s*xuality through her character but she also highlighted the importance of inclusion and representation by showcasing her proud Latina Heritage.

Her character development in the show is certainly one of the many storylines that managed to make headlines and it's safe to say that her Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame isn't going anywhere soon.

In addition to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the actress has gone on to star in Lin Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, Encanto, Tejana, Solar, and Twin Flames.

The actress ties her co-star and best friend Melissa Fumero on this list as she currently has a net worth of $2 million.

7) Melissa Fumero - $2 Million

It may come as a shock to many that Mellissa Fumero sits at the last spot when it comes to net worth rankings. However, it isn't to say that the actress gained any less popularity than her fellow costars. The actress brought to life the much-loved character of Amy Santiago, a detective in the NYPD who someday aspires to be the captain of the ninety-ninth precinct.

Her dynamic with co-star and show love interest Andy Samberg managed to take the world by storm and their on-screen relationship has often been deemed as one of the best on-screen love stories of all time. The actress, despite having a lack of experience in comedy roles, managed to garner global appreciation for her beautiful representation of the character.

Since Brooklyn Nine-Nine's eventual end, the actress has gone on and starred in the Netflix comedy Blockbuster, Jim Mahoney's film Bar Fight!, and the adult animated series Digman! created by Andy Samberg.

Her current net worth stands at $2 million as of 2022, tying her with co-star Stephanie Beatriz in the rankings.

Poll : 0 votes