Bryce Hall exposed for allegedly being a bad wrestler since high school 

Bryce Hall might not be as great an athlete as he leads on.

A recent TikTok post by user noahb.16 went through TikTok star Bryce Hall's wrestling career throughout high school. Bryce Hall used to wrestle at his high school in Maryland before graduating in 2016.

Allegedly, by website sources mentioned in the post, he was recorded to have lost three matches and won zero overall in the span of four years. At the end of the video, the user shared a clip he was sent by one of Hall's former opponents in which the match is called and Hall storms off, throwing his hands up in the process.

EXPOSED: Bryce Hall exposed for allegedly being bad wrestler. TikToker found Bryce’s fight record, Bryce lost all 3 of his high school matches. Bryce also seen in video shared by former opponents throwing tantrum after losing. Bryce recently lost boxing match to Austin McBroom. pic.twitter.com/vu1gvXwVkq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 17, 2021

Bryce Hall's Alleged Losses

Though the video and the website have not been proven true, HasanAbi tweeted on June 12th that "Bryce Hall lost all 40 of those street fights," referring to the number of physical altercations Bryce Hall himself has alleged to have been in.

guess bryce hall lost all 40 of those street fights — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 13, 2021

The tweet was followed by another user tweeting a video of Hall's technical knockout from June 12th. Bryce Hall was the title card main event for the boxing match TikTokers vs. YouTubers on June 12th against YouTube Family vlogger Austin McBroom.

Another user under the same tweet thread posted a TikTok showcasing Bryce Hall's interview before and after the boxing match.

While many have trolled Hall's alleged losing streak, Bryce hasn't come forward to acknowledge any of his wrestling past.

He has been noted for fighting and being pinned by Bradley Martin in Mike Majlak's August 5th vlog titled "THE NIGHT SHIFT: Bryce Hall Confronts Bradley Martyn." During the short clip, Bryce and Bradley square off in a clear area of the gym before Bradley charges him and flips Bryce onto his back.

The 'match' was quickly called and the appointed referee declared Bradley the victor before Majlak and Hall's friends stepped in to call the bout 'rigged.' Bryce Hall and Bradley Martin shake hands as the segment ends.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod