BTS’ 8th-anniversary FESTA timeline: What is it, how to watch, and everything you need to know

Here is some more exciting news for ARMY! After breaking records with their single, “Butter,” BTS has announced a special event to mark their 8th anniversary. The boy group has finally released the timeline for their annual event, “FESTA.”

Following a teaser posted to BTS’ official Twitter on May 23rd, the K-Pop band has finally unveiled the full schedule for their annual event, and it looks like fans are in for a treat.

What is BTS’ 8th anniversary FESTA?

BTS Festa is an event where the band celebrates its debut anniversary with ARMY. It usually kicks off between June 1st and June 4th and ends on June 13th, BTS’ debut date.

In the weeks leading up to the debut day, new pictures, special songs, and exclusive videos are released.

This year BTS’ FESTA will start on Wednesday, June 2nd, with an “Opening Ceremony.” Though technically not part of the FESTA schedule (per the image released), BTS will close the two-week-long event with a “MUSTER SOWOOZOO - World Tour Version,” which will be streamed live on June 14th.

Since the schedule dropped, fans have not held back and are flooding Twitter with excitement:

Where can fans watch BTS’ FESTA, and how much does it cost?

Most of BTS’ FESTA content will be posted on their official Twitter, Weverse, and YouTube accounts. While the pictures, videos, and songs are free, the final show, “MUSTER SOWOOZOO,” will not be free.

The tickets for BTS’s 2021 “MUSTER SOWOOZOO,” which will take place on June 13th and 14th, cost ₩49,500, which is roughly $45. Tickets can be purchased from the Weverse Shop.

While details regarding the live event are yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that the "MUSTER SOWOOZOO" will be held at 6:30 PM KST on both days.

BTS FESTA merchandise

As part of their 8th-anniversary celebration, BTS has released a physical calendar called the “BTS FESTA D-DAY Calendar.”

From photo card sets to a golden ticket, the calendar contains 13 exclusive gifts. At $39.01, it can be purchased from the Weverse Shop.