Fans chant "Chicken Noodle Soup" as BTS' J-Hope and Becky G reunite at the AMAs

BTS’s J-Hope reunited with friend and collaborator Becky G at Sunday night’s American Music Awards, giving fans multiple cute moments to gush over.

South Korean rapper Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, had collaborated with the Mexican-American singer Becky G for the song Chicken Noodle Soup, which sampled American DJ Webstar and rapper Young B's song of the same name. The duo turned Chicken Little Soup into a trilingual number, featuring lyrics in Korean, Spanish, and English.

Ever since the song’s release, J-Hope and Becky G have been open about their mutual admiration and support, with the duo wishing each other on their birthdays.

Fans of the talented stars were thus on the look out for interactions between them at the much awaited AMA’s, and the two did not let them down.

Becky G and BTS' J-Hope worked together on 'Chicken Noodle Soup'

The famous and ultra-talented besties interacted a number of times throughout the evening, giving the ARMY no lack of material.

In one of the clips shared on TikTok by a lucky fan, J-Hope, accompanied by the rest of the BTS, is seen behind-the-scenes on the red carpet. The BTS rapper can be seen leaving the group to go hug Becky G, who is standing just a little away. The warm hug shared by the two appeared to be a testament to the deep friendship between them.

In another incident of J-Hope and Becky G acting like the long lost besties that they are, J-Hope, who happened to be seated at a row ahead of the Mexican singer, turned around and excitedly waved at her. Becky G was no less enthusiastic, responding by blowing kisses.

A different video showed Becky G going to join BTS where they were sitting, to have a conservation with J-Hope and to greet the other members. The singer also appeared in a series of pictures with the Korean band, her purple outfit standing out amidst BTS’ bright yellow.

Headline Planet @headlineplanet Artist of the Year winners BTS and Female Latin Artist of the Year winner Becky G appearing in the American Music Awards press room (press pics via ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content) headlineplanet.com/home/2021/11/2… Artist of the Year winners BTS and Female Latin Artist of the Year winner Becky G appearing in the American Music Awards press room (press pics via ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content) headlineplanet.com/home/2021/11/2… https://t.co/2gzoPYQkkP

Becky G was also very vocal about her excitement upon reuniting with BTS at the AMAs. On the red carpet, the singer had announced that BTS were her “homies”, saying,

"They're the homies. I love them!"

Dalbit Bangtan⁷ @dalbitbangtan #BTSxAMAs



Becky G (



"I got here at the same time as BTS & I hadn't seen them in so long... Of course I said hi to them, they're the homies, I love them, they're amazing. You see how sweet they are? They're the sweetest thing" [VIDEO] @BTS_twt Becky G ( @iambeckyg ) mentions BTS:"I got here at the same time as BTS & I hadn't seen them in so long... Of course I said hi to them, they're the homies, I love them, they're amazing. You see how sweet they are? They're the sweetest thing" [VIDEO] @BTS_twt #BTSxAMAs Becky G (@iambeckyg) mentions BTS:"I got here at the same time as BTS & I hadn't seen them in so long... Of course I said hi to them, they're the homies, I love them, they're amazing. You see how sweet they are? They're the sweetest thing" https://t.co/tr4RELEohE

Fans of the duo took to social media to discuss the heartwarming friendship, with some labeling them “besties who have been forced to stay apart.” Many in the audience started chanting "Chicken Noodle Soup" when they spotted J-Hope and Becky together.

g⁷ IS SEEING BTS @jjeonfilms becky and hobi are like friendship bracelet level besties like it’s SERIOUS becky and hobi are like friendship bracelet level besties like it’s SERIOUS

hourly bts⁷ @hourlybangtan the b in bts and becky g stands for besties the b in bts and becky g stands for besties https://t.co/vheyV1JnkU

cestlavie_90💜⁷ @90_cestlavie



@BTS_twt #BTSxAMAs

Becky G is so adorable, the way she ran excitedly towards Hobi, hugged him and talked to Yoongi too. Jungkook clapping when she hugged Hobi 🥺💜 Becky G is so adorable, the way she ran excitedly towards Hobi, hugged him and talked to Yoongi too. Jungkook clapping when she hugged Hobi 🥺💜@BTS_twt #BTSxAMAs https://t.co/A20JEePuXr

⟭⟬♡ @BTSupdate_7

Becky G meet, hugged and talked to J-Hope!!!



Ps: The way Armys started screaming "CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP" 😵😭🔥



#BTSxAMAs

OMG!??!??!?!? OMG?!?? im crying!!!Becky G meet, hugged and talked to J-Hope!!!Ps: The way Armys started screaming "CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP" 😵😭🔥 OMG!??!??!?!? OMG?!?? im crying!!!Becky G meet, hugged and talked to J-Hope!!!Ps: The way Armys started screaming "CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP" 😵😭🔥#BTSxAMAshttps://t.co/n1nc2zresk

✧ @jhscentric chicken noodle soup live?????? with becky finally??? LETS HOPE??? chicken noodle soup live?????? with becky finally??? LETS HOPE??? https://t.co/flOIodOQqJ

After all these interactions, many have their fingers crossed for another collaboration between Becky and J-Hope, or even with all the members of BTS.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

BTS swept the AMAs, winning in all three categories they were nominated in, including the highly coveted Artist of the Year. Becky G, too, claimed her top spot, winning Best Female Artist-Latin.

Edited by Siddharth Satish