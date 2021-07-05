BTS and One Direction fans face off in a competition for UEFA EURO

BTS and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson are dominating Twitter trends right now, as fans of the two are going head-to-head in a voting competition.
The South Korean K-POP band and British pop band are two of the most internationally known boy bands. While One Direction started in 2010 through Britain's X Factor, BTS formed under the label BigHit Entertainment and debuted three years later, in 2013.
Fans of both are highly passionate and dedicated towards their respective idols, and Twitter's current state only furthers these claims.
BTS vs Louis Tomlinson: Fans rush to take the lead
On July 2nd, the official UEFA EURO Twitter account announced a competition. It listed four different pop songs in a poll, stating that the poll winner would have their music played at the Wembley Stadium in London during their matches.
The tracks they picked were by BTS, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish, and Usher.
While Billie and Usher are still very popular, ARMYs and Directioners (fans of BTS and One Direction, respectively) have the upper hand on both of them as they've had their fair share of experiences in voting competitions.
BTS' "Butter" sits at 47.6% votes out of the total of around 3.6 million votes that have been cast. That's about 1.7 million votes, just from BTS fans.
Louis Tomlinson's "Kill My Mind" is catching up, with 42.7% of the votes belonging to him. Billie Eilish and Usher together make up the remaining 9.8% votes.
To encourage people to vote, fans of both BTS and Louis have been trending #BTSForUEFAEURO and #LouisForUEFAEURO, respectively.
Of course, no Twitter-related fan activity is complete without memes to crack a laugh or two as tensions rise while fans attempt to overtake one another during the last four-hour leg of the race.
With only around 4 hours left before the poll closes, many are rushing to create new accounts and add as many votes as possible. It's a way of showing their public appreciation and support by having their idol's music played in a famous stadium.
