BTS and One Direction fans face off in a competition for UEFA EURO

BTS and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson are dominating Twitter trends right now, as fans of the two are going head-to-head in a voting competition.

The South Korean K-POP band and British pop band are two of the most internationally known boy bands. While One Direction started in 2010 through Britain's X Factor, BTS formed under the label BigHit Entertainment and debuted three years later, in 2013.

Fans of both are highly passionate and dedicated towards their respective idols, and Twitter's current state only furthers these claims.

BTS vs Louis Tomlinson: Fans rush to take the lead

On July 2nd, the official UEFA EURO Twitter account announced a competition. It listed four different pop songs in a poll, stating that the poll winner would have their music played at the Wembley Stadium in London during their matches.

BTS, Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish, Usher...



Which song do you want to hear played by the #vivostadiumdj at Wembley Stadium?



Vote below 👇@vivo_europe #EUROsongSelector — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021

The tracks they picked were by BTS, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish, and Usher.

While Billie and Usher are still very popular, ARMYs and Directioners (fans of BTS and One Direction, respectively) have the upper hand on both of them as they've had their fair share of experiences in voting competitions.

BTS' "Butter" sits at 47.6% votes out of the total of around 3.6 million votes that have been cast. That's about 1.7 million votes, just from BTS fans.

Louis Tomlinson's "Kill My Mind" is catching up, with 42.7% of the votes belonging to him. Billie Eilish and Usher together make up the remaining 9.8% votes.

To encourage people to vote, fans of both BTS and Louis have been trending #BTSForUEFAEURO and #LouisForUEFAEURO, respectively.

Of course, no Twitter-related fan activity is complete without memes to crack a laugh or two as tensions rise while fans attempt to overtake one another during the last four-hour leg of the race.

idk how but somehow we gotta make louis win or im not coming on twitter again byee#LouisForUEFAEURO #LouisTomlinson #KillMyMind pic.twitter.com/qiLTo7tkRw — rabi ! (@Iwtkisser) July 5, 2021

LISTEN TO LOUIS AND VOTE KMM EVERYONE OR ELSE #LouisForUEFAEURO https://t.co/3CsPTCr8QK pic.twitter.com/mdqCF4xqVm — sparrow⁹¹ adores naan (@lwtsmoony) July 5, 2021

ARMY WAKE YALL ASS UP AND VOTE FOR BUTTER !!!!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 #BTSForUEFAEURO pic.twitter.com/uGToyv8I96 — ᴮᴱTia⁷🧈 (@goldenmaknaek00) July 5, 2021

Vote besties #LouisTomlinson #LouisForUEFAEURO #KillMyMind

Louis loves football like we love him .PLEASE DO IT ....JUST ZOO IT!....ZOO IT ......MY LIL SMOL LOUIE BEANS pic.twitter.com/ObFXzBHRzP — acatlady (@GarethIsmyname) July 5, 2021

My brother's religion is football. It's that precious to him. For me, that's BTS

I can't wait to flex so haaaaard if this actually happens and for once we're watching the damn tv together lmao #ButterOnEuro #BTSForUEFAEURO pic.twitter.com/z0n51AAcT9 — devy⁷ (@carbonarabeach) July 5, 2021

Louis Tomlinson He's a big football fan. How incredible it would be if his song will be play at the European Championship stadium. #LouisForUEFAEURO #LouisTomlinson #KillMyMind pic.twitter.com/eAixJdAYZK — EmmyLu💕 (@ifcouldflytomo) July 4, 2021

With only around 4 hours left before the poll closes, many are rushing to create new accounts and add as many votes as possible. It's a way of showing their public appreciation and support by having their idol's music played in a famous stadium.

