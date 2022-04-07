BTS recommendations: Suga's favorite books

Min Yoon-gi, popularly known by his stage name Suga, is another member of BTS (besides RM) who has an exceptional taste in books. The singer-songwriter's lyrics reflect social causes, problems, and various other issues. Suga is known to be the biggest "introvert" of the group, but when he indulges himself in music, there's no stopping him from creating extremely meaningful songs.

While we already know about his love and passion for music, it’s time to dig deeper into his love for books.

So, here’s a list of 5 books recommended by BTS’ Suga you need to read in 2022.

5 books BTS’ Suga has been caught reading

1) Almond: A Novel by Sohn Won-Pyung

BTS Press⁷ @BTSPressData Sohn Won-pyung’s “Almond” was the most checked-out book at public libraries in Korea last year, proving to be especially popular among women in their 40s. Sales of the novel skyrocketed after @BTS_twt were seen reading it on their reality show in September last year. Sohn Won-pyung’s “Almond” was the most checked-out book at public libraries in Korea last year, proving to be especially popular among women in their 40s. Sales of the novel skyrocketed after @BTS_twt were seen reading it on their reality show in September last year. https://t.co/xXxM95qc7H

After being praised by RM, Suga has also liked Sohn Won-pyung’s infamous work, Almond: A Novel. The Daechwita singer was seen reading the book during BTS In The Soop (2020).

The book follows the story of Yunjae, who is born with Alexithymia, a brain condition that makes it hard for him to feel emotions. After facing an unfortunate accident, Yunjae’s beloved home is shattered, and he becomes homeless. However, when Gon, his bully, and Yunjae realize their common issues, an unlikely yet friendly bond is born. Almond primarily focuses on the impact of love and friendship on one’s life.

2) The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist is also one of Suga’s favorite books. He suggested the book in their fan cafe and even through the 5th ARMY kit.

The book follows a young boy Santiago, from Andalusia, who starts a quest from Spain to Egypt to find a hidden treasure. He is helped by a Romani woman, a King, and an alchemist on his way. The book is an exciting and brooding take on one’s journey to achieving their dreams.

3) Reinventing Your Life by Jeffery Young and Janet Klosko

Soo Choi 💜 (REST) @choi_bts2 Yoongi was holding when he was leaving the BsngBangCon was



"Reinventing Your Life" by Janet S. Klosko and Jeffrey E. Young



About 'Learn how to end the self-destructive behaviors that stop you from living your best life with this breakthrough program'



@BTS_twt twitter.com/BTSBOOK130613/… 📚방탄책방⁷ @BTSBOOK130613 200614 방방콘 퇴근



윤기



8. 새로운 나를 여는 열쇠 - 제프리 E. 영,자넷 S. 클로스코



불행한 어린 시절로 인한 괴로운 기억들, 성장과정의 문제점 등으로 인해 빠지기 쉬운 11가지 인생의 덫에 대해 유능한 인지치료자인 저자들이 그 근원과 해결방법에 대해 자세하게 다루고 있는 책. 200614 방방콘 퇴근윤기8. 새로운 나를 여는 열쇠 - 제프리 E. 영,자넷 S. 클로스코불행한 어린 시절로 인한 괴로운 기억들, 성장과정의 문제점 등으로 인해 빠지기 쉬운 11가지 인생의 덫에 대해 유능한 인지치료자인 저자들이 그 근원과 해결방법에 대해 자세하게 다루고 있는 책. https://t.co/3hysX30Qnr The bookYoongi was holding when he was leaving the BsngBangCon was"Reinventing Your Life" by Janet S. Klosko and Jeffrey E. YoungAbout 'Learn how to end the self-destructive behaviors that stop you from living your best life with this breakthrough program' The book 📖 Yoongi was holding when he was leaving the BsngBangCon was "Reinventing Your Life" by Janet S. Klosko and Jeffrey E. Young About 'Learn how to end the self-destructive behaviors that stop you from living your best life with this breakthrough program'@BTS_twt twitter.com/BTSBOOK130613/… https://t.co/WJQMJwKkHG

Suga purchased Reinventing Your Life after their online concert, Bangbangcon, in 2020. Co-written by Jeffery Young and Janet Klosko, Reinventing Your Life surely deserves to be on your bookshelf.

The book is written by American psychologists and contains 11 principles of cognitive therapy to help people change their negative mindsets. It primarily helps the reader put self-destructive thoughts at bay, allowing them to let the good things in.

4) About Her by Banana Yoshimoto

About Her (Image via @BTSBOOK130613/Twitter)

Another novel based on a vulnerable and emotional subject from Suga's recommendations is About Her by Banana Yoshimoto.

The book is about two cousins who lived together but somehow got separated as adults. However, life takes a turn when the two are haunted by their twin mothers' past. Banana Yoshimoto describes family affairs and the darkness encompassing them in the best way possible.

Suga also liked reading Banana Yoshimoto's other hit novel, Kitchen.

5) Life Lessons by Elisabeth Kubler Ross and David Kessler

613 🍇 @btsvminz SUGA’s book: ‘Life Lessons’

This book talks about how people facing death are the teachers of the school called life, and what we need to learn in the school of life are identity, love, human relationships, time, fear, patience, play, forgiveness, acceptance, loss and happiness. SUGA’s book: ‘Life Lessons’This book talks about how people facing death are the teachers of the school called life, and what we need to learn in the school of life are identity, love, human relationships, time, fear, patience, play, forgiveness, acceptance, loss and happiness. https://t.co/H2EM46ngBY

Suga was captured carrying a copy of the Life Lesson (Korean version), originally by Elisabeth Kubler Ross and David Kessler.

Life Lessons is a book where the teachers of a school, Life, are facing death. The school teaches identity, hope, love, relationships, time, fear, forgiveness, acceptance, and more. The book majority showcases how humans face death while learning more about life.

Books recommended by BTS' Suga are already bestsellers in South Korea and other parts of the world. More than that, his choices are the exact representation behind his wise thoughts and meaningful songs. It also reflects how the boy band always talks about social injustice and issues to help enlighten their fans and listeners.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia

LIVE POLL Q. Have you read any of the books on the list? Yes No 0 votes so far