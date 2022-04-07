BTS recommendations: Suga's favorite books

Min Yoon-gi, popularly known by his stage name Suga, is another member of BTS (besides RM) who has an exceptional taste in books. The singer-songwriter's lyrics reflect social causes, problems, and various other issues. Suga is known to be the biggest "introvert" of the group, but when he indulges himself in music, there's no stopping him from creating extremely meaningful songs.
While we already know about his love and passion for music, it’s time to dig deeper into his love for books.
So, here’s a list of 5 books recommended by BTS’ Suga you need to read in 2022.
5 books BTS’ Suga has been caught reading
1) Almond: A Novel by Sohn Won-Pyung
After being praised by RM, Suga has also liked Sohn Won-pyung’s infamous work, Almond: A Novel. The Daechwita singer was seen reading the book during BTS In The Soop (2020).
The book follows the story of Yunjae, who is born with Alexithymia, a brain condition that makes it hard for him to feel emotions. After facing an unfortunate accident, Yunjae’s beloved home is shattered, and he becomes homeless. However, when Gon, his bully, and Yunjae realize their common issues, an unlikely yet friendly bond is born. Almond primarily focuses on the impact of love and friendship on one’s life.
2) The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist is also one of Suga’s favorite books. He suggested the book in their fan cafe and even through the 5th ARMY kit.
The book follows a young boy Santiago, from Andalusia, who starts a quest from Spain to Egypt to find a hidden treasure. He is helped by a Romani woman, a King, and an alchemist on his way. The book is an exciting and brooding take on one’s journey to achieving their dreams.
3) Reinventing Your Life by Jeffery Young and Janet Klosko
Suga purchased Reinventing Your Life after their online concert, Bangbangcon, in 2020. Co-written by Jeffery Young and Janet Klosko, Reinventing Your Life surely deserves to be on your bookshelf.
The book is written by American psychologists and contains 11 principles of cognitive therapy to help people change their negative mindsets. It primarily helps the reader put self-destructive thoughts at bay, allowing them to let the good things in.
4) About Her by Banana Yoshimoto
Another novel based on a vulnerable and emotional subject from Suga's recommendations is About Her by Banana Yoshimoto.
The book is about two cousins who lived together but somehow got separated as adults. However, life takes a turn when the two are haunted by their twin mothers' past. Banana Yoshimoto describes family affairs and the darkness encompassing them in the best way possible.
Suga also liked reading Banana Yoshimoto's other hit novel, Kitchen.
5) Life Lessons by Elisabeth Kubler Ross and David Kessler
Suga was captured carrying a copy of the Life Lesson (Korean version), originally by Elisabeth Kubler Ross and David Kessler.
Life Lessons is a book where the teachers of a school, Life, are facing death. The school teaches identity, hope, love, relationships, time, fear, forgiveness, acceptance, and more. The book majority showcases how humans face death while learning more about life.
Books recommended by BTS' Suga are already bestsellers in South Korea and other parts of the world. More than that, his choices are the exact representation behind his wise thoughts and meaningful songs. It also reflects how the boy band always talks about social injustice and issues to help enlighten their fans and listeners.
Q. Have you read any of the books on the list?
Yes
No