BTS X McDonald’s Meals launched in Malaysia and ARMY says it has “the cutest paper bag”

The hashtags #BTSMeal and #BTSxMcDonalds have been trending worldwide. Finally, ARMY get to enjoy their McDonalds BTS Meal, starting off with its launch in Malaysia today.

The BTS Meal is here! We know you’re excited, we are excited too! But safety’s first. The BTS Meal is available from 10am. Get yours today.

#SafeWithMekdi #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/s2U6MQIyKJ — McDonalds Malaysia⁷ (@McDMalaysia) May 26, 2021

Also Read: WATCH: BTS drops Butter dance practice video and fans can't get enough of it

What is the BTS Meal?

The BTS Meal includes a box of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets along with two dipping sauces, Cajun and Sweet Chili, inspired by McDonald's South Korea. Both sauces have different levels of heat. The meal also comes with a medium fries and a medium Coke. The price of the BTS Meal in Malaysia is RM 15.70, which is about 4 USD. However, the price differs based on the delivery app and delivery address.

Get the BTS Meal today. 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, a Coke, medium Fries, and 2 exclusive sauces picked by BTS: Sweet Chili and Cajun. #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/M8MS2Wyeet — McDonalds Malaysia⁷ (@McDMalaysia) May 26, 2021

Also Read: EXO’s Lay Trends as rumors suggest he will participate in the group’s comeback, here’s everything we know

When and where will the BTS Meal be available?

Launched on May 26th, the meal is available in nearly 50 countries, with India, Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia being just a few. BTS Meals will be sold between May and June around the globe.

INFO 📑 || Mcdonald's announced the collab with @BTS_twt. Here is the list of countries from which the Mcdonald's x BTS collab 'The BTS Meal' 🍔 will be available starting from May 26 in worldwide ...🌍#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/nQTvfC6V29 — B͏angtan U͏p͏d͏a͏t͏e͏s͏ & L͏i͏n͏k͏s͏⁷ || Butter 🧈 (@leys_ash) April 19, 2021

The exclusive meal has been postponed in Singapore, from 27th May to 21st June, due to the country's pandemic restrictions.

Also Read: Top 5 BLACKPINK's song you must listen to

Possible BTS x McDonald’s Merchandise?

Ever since the collaboration was announced in April, fans have been speculating about a possible merchandise collaboration between BTS and McDonalds. After not addressing this for a long time, McDonald's finally confirmed it on Twitter. However, they did not reveal much about the BTS-themed merchandise.

so about 5.26...me and @HYBE_MERCH have something to tell u… — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) May 21, 2021

As of now we only know about their exclusive logo and a special photocard that can be downloaded via Weverse.

The BTS x McDo merch collab is coming! Don’t miss this exclusive merch drop happening on May 27, 7AM.



Download the Weverse Shop App and start pre-ordering to get a special gift — a PHOTOCARD, before it runs out!



Download the app: https://t.co/0hW8EMJdJi

#BTSMealPH pic.twitter.com/KfTAox1Nfp — McDo Philippines (@McDo_PH) May 25, 2021

Also Read: BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: When to stream and what to expect from the two-day event for K-Pop band’s 8th anniversary

Malaysian ARMY rave about the BTS Meal

BTS Meals finally hit the market today. Starting off in Malaysia, BTS Meals have been trending worldwide. Everyone wants a preview of the exclusive meal and pictures of the meal have begun flooding social media sites.

While many fans are excited to get a taste of the BTS Meal, some fans are in love with the bag that the meal comes in. The brown bag has both McDonald’s and BTS’ logos in their respective colors, yellow and purple.

luckily i came earlier and was the first in line !!! its so cute tbh and if you're getting alot of bts sets you can recommend them to put in a big paper bag and put the bts paper bag inside untouched so u can keep too !! <malaysian army> #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/yO9mh5nR01 — chloe 🧈 (@chlloekim) May 26, 2021

The BTS x McDonalds bags are cute pic.twitter.com/yPVhUjKb2w — Parker⁷ (@youremyhopex3) May 25, 2021

Got our #BTSMeal 💜💜💜 one for me one for my army hubby 💜 pic.twitter.com/BCyVBGOE3U — yoongles⁷ (@SUGAsgongju) May 26, 2021

In related news, McDonald's will be premiering the BTS Meal CF on May 26th at 8 PM KST.