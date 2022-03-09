Business Proposal episode 3: Ha-ri and Tae-moo's fake date ends in tears and injury

In its third episode, Business Proposal sees Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) reveal more than he wishes to Ha-ri. At the moment, Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) is moonlighting as Ha-geum in an effort to hide her real identity from him.

If he does learn of Ha-ri's identity, especially the fact that she is is an employee, she might lose her job. All her efforts so far have been to safeguard her livelihood.

In this attempt, however, she faces many obstacles in Business Proposal. The latest is a kiss that she unintentionally plants on Tae-moo. In reality, she tries to reject his proposal of being his contract girlfriend.

However, her brother's unexpected appearance results in an accident. Tae-moo uses this incident to threaten her and corners her into agreeing to his terms.

Tae-moo introduces Ha-ri to his grandfather in Business Proposal

Tae-moo trains Ha-ri, reveals information about himself that she must know to impress his grandfather. She learns about his educational background, his work within the company, and relationship with his grandfather. While creating a cover story for their relationship, Ha-ri learns that Tae-moo hates rain.

Tears after their fake date are a result of Ha-ri using this information to get closer to Tae-moo's grandfather in Business Proposal. Of course, she believes that she did her best to impress his grandfather.

This is as per the agreement, but the fact that she has used information that is sensitive angers Tae-moo. His frustration is clear, and Ha-ri is confused by the sudden change in him.

Amid this confusion, Ha-ri is also trapped in attending the concert of her favorite band MeloMance with Tae-moo. Tickets that her best friend, the man that she has been in love with for seven years now, gives as a birthday gift. Furthermore, she plans on making it to the concert alone. However, the tickets drop from her bag onto the floor and Tae-moo's grandfather spots it.

He mistakenly believes that the tickets are for Ha-ri and Tae-moo and drops them both at the venue in Business Proposal. Ha-ri is not aware of the fact that her best friend didn't just leave her tickets but also a message.

One of the members dedicates a song to her and reads out a message for Ha-ri. Her friend wants her to start dating and find someone for herself. It seems Ha-ri's friend is very well aware of her romantic interest in him. The problem is that he doesn't reciprocate.

She is heartbroken. Ha-ri remembers all the moments that she had spent swooning over him in the past. This moment is cathartic for her, as she also gets closure for her unreciprocated love.

Tae-moo ends up witnessing her breakdown at the concert and offers support the best way he can - by handing her a handkerchief - and gives her time to adjust.

The injury, on the other hand, is a comical intervention. Going by the ending of the episode, this very intervention may out her identity in Business Proposal.

