“Called Clay in shambles”: Love is Blind’s Kenneth opens up about the end of his and Brittany’s relationship

Love is Blind season 6 reunion episode 12 was released exclusively on Netflix at 9 PM ET on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Alongside TV show hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, season 6 cast members include Amber Desiree, Chelsea Blackwell, Jessica Vestal, Amy Cortés, and Brittany Mills.

Other cast members Johnny McIntyre, Kenneth Gorham, Clay Gravesande, Jimmy Presnell, and Jeramey Lutinski also attended the reunion. Laura Dadisman made an appearance through video call and Trevor Sova was also invited for some time.

Each Love is Blind season 6 contestant was asked burning questions, and was encouraged to express their feelings and share details on the behind-the-scenes drama. During the reunion, Nick Lachey asked Kenneth Gorham how he felt after viewers accused him of "gaslighting."

When Kenneth decided to part ways with Brittany Mills, many Love is Blind fans assumed he wasn't too hurt by the breakup. The 26-year-old middle school principal stated everyone processes their emotions differently.

He said,

"So when people say like "Oh, he just didn't care." Like, no that actually was not the case. I called Clay like, in shambles like "Bro this is what happened to me," you know what Im saying?"

Love is Blind cast member Kenneth shared details of his relationship with Brittany

Throughout Love is Blind season 6 viewers saw Brittany Mills, a 25-year-old senior client partner, and Kenneth Gorham build an emotional connection in the pods. Kenneth and Brittany's relationship dynamics, however, shifted drastically when they returned to their real lives after their honeymoon.

Even though their core beliefs and values aligned, fans thought their relationship appeared more of a business deal than a romantic connection. Towards the end of Love is Blind season 6, Kenenth confessed to Brittany that they shouldn't force their relationship to work out.

Britanny was heartbroken by this revelation, Kenneth on the other hand didn't show much emotion. Viewers were quick to jump to the conclusion that he wasn't hurt at all. On the Love is Blind season 6 reunion, Ken admitted that he might have come off as insensitive toward Brittany at that moment.

Ken mentioned that he reached out to his fellow castmate Clay Gravesande for support, as Ken was unable to handle his emotions. Off camera, Ken had a hard time processing his breakup. Expressing his feelings, Ken said:

"I can totally understand how that looks, right? I can own how the perception is. One thing I think is important to bring to this space is everyone processes differently. I know, most times you see like the emotionalism come in. That was there, doesn't happen in that moment. "

Looking back at the episodes, Ken admitted he had been on his phone, which might have come off as inconsiderate on camera. The middle school principal shared that he loves his job and is close to all students and teachers. After returning from his honeymoon, he decided to catch up with them.

The Love is Blind participant further stated that he and Britanny are close to each other and talk almost every day. According to Brittany, they will have a lasting strong platonic connection till eternity. Both of them are ready to move on and find different partners but want to have each other as friends in their respective lives.

Despite Kenneth and Brittany's romance ending, the two have a good relationship with each other and have reached a stage of being at peace.

Love is Blind season 6 reunion is available to watch on Netflix.