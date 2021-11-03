'Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis' ending explained: Sending the first man to space

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis is a short animated documentary about a top secret American military facility, PO Box 1142, that was located near Washington DC.

For over 50 years, Post Office Box 1142 remained classified. It was only in 2006 that the National Park Service interviewed the veterans involved in this top-secret mission, letting the world into one of America's darkest secrets. This documentary is based on these interviews which narrate the harrowing experience of the veterans involved in this operation.

The 34 minute documentary, directed by Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy, has been nominated for a Critics Choice Documentary Award in the Best Short Documentary category. It was released in the US on 24 September 2021, and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

More about the documentary 'Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis'

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis is about Jewish soldiers in the US army who were deployed as morale officers in a highly classified mission. The endeavor involved a diplomatic approach to extracting intelligence from German scientists who were housed at the high-security military facility PO Box 1142.

These scientists were crucial to Hitler’s war efforts as they were developing a V2 rocket which had the potential to change the entire course of the war. These Jewish soldiers were responsible for pandering to these scientists with the intention of winning them over to join the US.

Ending explained: What triggered the Cold War?

Apart from being interested in the Germans, the US was also eager to know more about their ally the Soviet Union. There was rising tension between the two entities as they both tried to entice German scientists who were involved in rocket science, which was huge at that time in Germany.

This was a prescient endeavor, as it wasn’t just essential to the war effort but would also determine which nation would be the first to send man to space. This mutual suspicion and tension resulted in the Cold War between the nations, with the potential of triggering World War III.

Through interviews with veterans, Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis examined how the PO Box 1142 operation played a major role in triggering the Cold War and how Jewish soldiers played a huge part facilitating it, albeit unknowingly.

What happened to the German scientists?

After the War, the German scientists were given tremendous opportunities to flourish in the US and were never charged for their war crimes. They were sent to Texas to work on the rocketry project which developed into the Apollo project. Thus, what started as a wartime effort ultimately culminated in sending the first man to the moon.

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis is a slightly dense watch which becomes a little hard to take in at times. However, the new approach of incorporating animated visuals, interluded with news clips and videos of the interviews, makes Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis a refreshing endeavor. Catch the short documentary streaming on Netflix today.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul