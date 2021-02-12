"Can we cancel him for making fun of bald people": Keemstar trolls James Charles with a cancel warning for shaving his head

James Charles, a famous American internet personality and make-up artist, left Twitter in an absolute frenzy after posting a picture of his bald head on Twitter.

He's known for attempting different hairstyles, but this is the first time he's gone bald. Although there was a side of the internet that appreciated this move, another part wasn't pleased with it and took offense.

Daniel "Keemstar" Keem gives James Charles a cancel warning.

Keemstar believes this is offensive towards people who are already bald due to medication and other genetic reasons. A user on Twitter thought that it isn't harsh towards bald people if he's gone bald.

But given that most on Twitter believe he's wearing a bald cap, people have resorted to taking offense to Charles' actions.

While Twitter took stayed divided on the "bald vs. bald cap" debate concerning Charles, the platform took its own time to decide if Keemstar was serious or if he was joking.

But from the looks of it, Keemstar's attempt to troll Charles failed miserably, and Twitter ended up trolling him instead.

It's hard to believe that Keemstar would be against Charles on this one because they don't have a bad history. If Charles going bald is why Keemstar wants to cancel him, that's not good enough.

However, when it comes to reasoning and the internet, logic somehow fails. People get offended about trivial things, and controversies arise from incidents that shouldn't really be controversial.

Having said that, Keemstar's tweet concerning Charles going bald looks like a joke for now. Neither of the two individuals has made any further comments about the tweet.

While the internet is making the most of the situation by posting one meme after another bald Charles, the YouTuber, is yet to confirm his balding.

As mentioned before, there's a major portion of the internet that believes that Charles is wearing a hair cap. There's a smaller segment on the internet that believes that he's gone bald. If this is a bald cap, then Charles has managed to trick the internet successfully. If he's gone bald, then this could be a new milestone for him.