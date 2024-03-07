“Can we replace Mayim?” Fans disappointed with Mayim Bialik’s appearance in Young Sheldon Season 7 finale

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon fans have riveting news in store as the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale will feature adult Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). The news was announced by CBS yesterday, i.e., Wednesday, March 6, 2024, with a post on the prequel's Instagram handle.

The announcement read as follows:

"BIG news— @therealjimparsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in the #YoungSheldon finale! Our lips are sealed until then."

However, not all the fans have received the news well, as many of them are disappointed with Mayim Bialik's appearance. As renowned, recently Bialik faced criticism for a video she shared about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In the video, Bialik was seen laughing at comedian Dan Ahdoot's jokes about the situation. Furthermore, she shared this clip on social media with a caption suggesting that it made her laugh and that others might need a laugh, too.

On the other hand, this post led to accusations of trivializing a conflict that has resulted in thousands of deaths on both sides. Therefore, based on her support for Israel, fans do not want Mayim, who played Amy, to reprise her role in the prequel's finale.

As a fan said:

"Why is Mayim still employed" Fans hurl brutal criticism at Mayim Bialik reprising Amy in Young Sheldon Season 7

Mayim Bialik has expressed strong support for Israel, considering it is her homeland, and has been vocal about her views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. She has spoken out against antisemitism and has articulated her concern over what she perceives as the global population's rapid response to the conflict, especially regarding the treatment of Jewish civilians.

However, her fans have blatantly called her out as a "genocide supporter." Moreover, they are of the opinion that Bialik reprising her role as Amy will likely tarnish the legacy of the series. Apparently, according to fans they don't want to support "artists who are heartless."

Below are some fan reactions showcasing the disappointed sentiment:

Notably, Amy Farah Fowler was a key figure in Sheldon Cooper's life. Amy's romantic involvement with Sheldon considerably contributed to his character development. With his feelings for Amy, Sheldon discovered aspects of his nature that were unknown to him.

While their relationship was not easy sailing, it stood through the test of time. All in all, their relationship was as uncanny as their relationship agreement.

New episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 air every Thursday on CBS at 8 pm ET.