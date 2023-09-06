Candy Cane Lane on Prime Video: Everything we know so far about the Eddie Murphy starrer 

Candy Cane Lane is an upcoming Christmas-themed film starring veteran actor Eddie Murphy. The comedy film sees Murphy don the role of not only the lead actor but also the executive producer. The film is set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video around the end of this year.

The upcoming film marks the first time we will see Eddie Murphy in a Christmas-themed film. The actor, who is known for some brilliant comic roles, recently made news for appearing in successful films like Netflix's Dolemite is My Name and You People featuring Jonah Hill and Lauren London.

After the success of Murphy's Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video, it is anticipated that the upcoming Christmas film will also leave audiences in splits. Stay tuned for an exciting and fantastic Christmas-themed film!

Candy Cane Lane - What we know so far about Eddie Murphy's Christmas film debut

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, Candy Cane Lane centers on Chris, played by Murphy, who is driven to get a victory in his neighborhood's yearly competition for the best Christmas decorations. To increase his chances of winning, he unwittingly makes a pact with an elf, played by Jillian Bell. The entire town subsequently plunges into chaos after the elf performs a spell bringing to life the 12 Days of Christmas.

Chris battles other magical beings in a race against time to break the curse, save the town, and celebrate Christmas with the aid of his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their three children. Kelly Younger, who wrote the screenplay, was inspired by his memories growing up on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo.

While Candy Cane Lane features a number of well-known actors, it also marks a significant reunion for Brian Grazer, Eddie Murphy, and Reginald Hudlin. Previously, the group collaborated on the 1992 film Boomerang. Murphy played Marcus, a successful CEO who frequently dates different women as he pleases, in the film. However, when he meets Jacqueline, his new employer (Robin Givens), he gets a taste of his own medicine.

In an interview statement, director Reginald Hudlin had the following to say about his upcoming Christmas-themed film:

“I can’t wait for the world to see Candy Cane Lane. I’ve wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it’s super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels.”

In the upcoming film, Tracee Ellis Ross Carol portrays Chris's wife Carol. She is most well for her appearance in the hit series Black-ish as Rainbow Johnson. Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman is also part of the ensemble cast of the film. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Nancy Lenehan, Ken Marino, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, D.C. Young Fly, and Thaddeus J. Mixson also appear in the film.

The upcoming holiday-themed film has already created a lot of buzz and excitement although no official teasers have been shared. Fans can expect a lot of laughter and kickstart their December with the Yuletide spirit settling in.

Candy Cane Lane is slated to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, 2023. Be sure to catch up on this upcoming Eddie Murphy and Jillian Bell holiday film.