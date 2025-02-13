Carbone launches 5 new pasta sauces: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Carbone, a brand of Italian-American sauces and salts, is expanding its innovative pasta sauce portfolio. Created by award-winning Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, the sauce brand is adding five flavors to its jarred pasta sauce vertical. These flavors include Sweet Pepper & Onion, Black Truffle Alfredo, Mediterranean Marinara, Lemon Pepper Alfredo, and Mac & Cheese Alfredo.

The brand's jarred pasta sauce, which debuted in 2021, is inspired by the restaurant of the same name. With these new additions, the Italian-American brand is continuing to bring the beloved cuisine in a new light using culinary innovations.

Carbone’s new pasta sauces: Flavors explored

The five new offerings are the creations of chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi. These new creations reportedly expand the brand’s sauce portfolio to 17.

On February 12, 2024, Carbone Fine Food wrote on Instagram:

“Five new flavors, five new incredible stories to tell.”

Announcing the new range of sauces, the brand exclaimed:

“For Carbone Fine Food, it’s important to consistently push the boundaries of flavor, crafting unforgettable dining experiences that elevate every meal.”

Crafted with care and premium ingredients, the five sauces are:

Mediterranean Marinara - The Mediterranean Marinara brings the flavors of Southern Italy with savory notes of black olives and capers paired with 100% Italian tomatoes, garlic and fresh herbs.

- The Mediterranean Marinara brings the flavors of Southern Italy with savory notes of black olives and capers paired with 100% Italian tomatoes, garlic and fresh herbs. Sweet Pepper & Onion - The Sweet Pepper & Onion sauce gives the caramelized notes of roasted peppers and sauteed onions with the sweetness of 100% Italian tomatoes and rosemary.

- The Sweet Pepper & Onion sauce gives the caramelized notes of roasted peppers and sauteed onions with the sweetness of 100% Italian tomatoes and rosemary. Black Truffle Alfredo - The Black Truffle Alfredo is rich and creamy. It perfectly balances the flavorful notes of Parmesan and Romano Cheeses along with Black Truffles.

- The Black Truffle Alfredo is rich and creamy. It perfectly balances the flavorful notes of Parmesan and Romano Cheeses along with Black Truffles. Mac and Cheese Alfredo - The Mac & Cheese Alfredo creation is both creamy and decadent. It combines well the sharpness of aged white cheddar cheese, richness of cream and butter, and fragrant spices.

- The Mac & Cheese Alfredo creation is both creamy and decadent. It combines well the sharpness of aged white cheddar cheese, richness of cream and butter, and fragrant spices. Lemon Pepper- The Lemon Pepper Alfredo promises a bursting bite of flavors, balancing well the rich and creamy blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses with cracked black pepper and lemon.

Carbone’s new pasta sauces: Availability

As per reports, all five new sauces can be found online or at Whole Foods.

According to Carbone Fine Food’s Instagram post on February 12, 2024, their Sweet Pepper & Onion sauce is available at supermarket chains including Whole Foods and Target, whereas their Black Truffle Alfredo, Mac & Cheese Alfredo, Lemon Pepper Alfredo and Mediterranean Marinara are on sale at Whole Foods.

Carbone Fine Food sauces: Offerings explored

Paying homage to the essence of Italian-American restaurants of the mid-20th century, the restaurant brand debuted its jarred pasta sauces in 2021. Overlooked by the acclaimed chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, these sauces feature fresh and quality ingredients, including the world's best-tasting Italian tomatoes.

By adding the five new choices, the brand's sauce portfolio now reportedly amounts to 17 flavors, including Marinara, Mediterranean Marinara, Classic Vodka, Tomato Basil, Arrabbiata, Mushroom, Alfredo, Four Cheese, and more. These are available to buy online on the Carbone website or other retailers.

More about Carbone

Carbone is a restaurant that first opened in New York City in 2013. Created by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick, the brand has since expanded its restaurant chain to locations including Miami and Las Vegas.

