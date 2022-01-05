"Caricature of a Jew": Jon Stewart under fire after accusing JK Rowling of anti-semitic portrayal of Goblins in Harry Potter

A podcast episode from former television host Jon Stewart has gone viral after he took down author JK Rowling for being anti-semitic. In an episode uploaded in December 2021, the political commentator unraveled a depiction of goblins from the Harry Potter franchise.

The 59-year-old podcast host compared the goblins to the anti-Semitic illustrations featured in “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a book published in 1903.

Stewart, who is Jewish, posed a question as to why Rowling “threw Jews in the f**king underground bank.”

Jon Stewart’s anti-semitism allegation explained

Stewart brought up the goblins from Gringotts Bank in one of the podcast episodes. Regarding the same, he said:

“Do you know what those folks who run the bank are? Jews!”

He then compared the anti-Semitic illustration from the aforementioned book to the goblins. Stewart said:

“And they’re like, ‘Oh, [that illustration is] from ‘Harry Potter!’ And you’re like, ‘No, that’s a caricature of a Jew from an anti-Semitic piece of literature.’”

He continued:

“And Rowling was like, ‘Can we get these guys to run our bank?’ It’s a wizarding world… we can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl… but who should run the bank? Jews. But what if the teeth were sharped?”

As the clip of him voicing out his opinion went viral online, netizens fired at him. Many criticized him for his wrong interpretation. A few tweets read:

Harrison Hill Smith @Harrison_of_TX JK Rowling: "Goblins are greedy, ugly little creatures that are obsessed with gold."



Jon Stewart: "She's talking about me." JK Rowling: "Goblins are greedy, ugly little creatures that are obsessed with gold."Jon Stewart: "She's talking about me." https://t.co/6BXeWF54uI

MsAlfieB 🇵🇸 #ExLabour #ItWasAScam #David Miller @duduschka Jon Stewart accused JK Rowling of antisemitism, James O'Brien tells us.

This is a dreadful thing to be accused of if it's not true... says the horrified man who can't stop accusing Corbyn of it. Does one laugh, or feel sorry for him? I'd like to see him sued

to bankruptcy. Jon Stewart accused JK Rowling of antisemitism, James O'Brien tells us.This is a dreadful thing to be accused of if it's not true... says the horrified man who can't stop accusing Corbyn of it. Does one laugh, or feel sorry for him? I'd like to see him suedto bankruptcy.

(((Fat Man In An Overcoat))) @FatsOvercoat



Also Jon Stewart: says nothing about his good friend Dave Chappelle's repeated jokes about ACTUAL JEWS. ♀️Jennifer Gingrich @fem_mb



I don't believe

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… 1/2 My Jewish perspective is that this is a cheap shot by Stewart.I don't believe @jk_rowling ever thought "Jews" when she made the bankers goblins (or that any child reading HP ever thought it, either). JKR has been a strong supporter of Jewish causes 1/2 My Jewish perspective is that this is a cheap shot by Stewart.I don't believe @jk_rowling ever thought "Jews" when she made the bankers goblins (or that any child reading HP ever thought it, either). JKR has been a strong supporter of Jewish causes⬇️dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… Jon Stewart: "JK Rowling's goblins were based on an antisemitic trope".Also Jon Stewart: says nothing about his good friend Dave Chappelle's repeated jokes about ACTUAL JEWS. twitter.com/fem_mb/status/… Jon Stewart: "JK Rowling's goblins were based on an antisemitic trope".Also Jon Stewart: says nothing about his good friend Dave Chappelle's repeated jokes about ACTUAL JEWS. twitter.com/fem_mb/status/…

IDD64 💙 @IDD64 Newsweek @Newsweek Jon Stewart accuses J.K. Rowling of antisemitism in 'Harry Potter' newsweek.com/jon-stewart-ac… Jon Stewart accuses J.K. Rowling of antisemitism in 'Harry Potter' newsweek.com/jon-stewart-ac… Jon Stewart is a clown. Here is how JK Rowling describes the goblins in Philosopher's Stone: "The goblin was about a head shorter than Harry. He had a swarthy, clever face, a pointed beard and, Harry noticed, very long fingers and feet." twitter.com/Newsweek/statu… Jon Stewart is a clown. Here is how JK Rowling describes the goblins in Philosopher's Stone: "The goblin was about a head shorter than Harry. He had a swarthy, clever face, a pointed beard and, Harry noticed, very long fingers and feet." twitter.com/Newsweek/statu…

kob @kabyber It says far more about Jon Stewart than it does about JK Rowling, if he looks at those characters and thinks "Jew" - He's projecting, and it’s pathetic. It says far more about Jon Stewart than it does about JK Rowling, if he looks at those characters and thinks "Jew" - He's projecting, and it’s pathetic.

Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm @Artist_Angie Ummm if Jon Stewart had an issue with the goblins in Harry Potter why did he not say it when the books or movies came out? Answer: BC he is making that crap up to try and pile on to cancel JK Rowling for having an opinion outside the group hive mind. Literally the only reason. Ummm if Jon Stewart had an issue with the goblins in Harry Potter why did he not say it when the books or movies came out? Answer: BC he is making that crap up to try and pile on to cancel JK Rowling for having an opinion outside the group hive mind. Literally the only reason.

JK Rowling's earlier controversies

This is not the first time someone has exposed the author for being anti-Semitic. In 2020, comedian Pete Davidson also expressed similar frustrations. He said:

“The woods are controlled by centaurs, the schools are run by wizards and ghosts, but who controls the banks… Jews obviously- little giant- nosed Jew Goblins.”

Also Read Article Continues below

JK Rowling is no stranger to controversies, and the author has been called out for her anti-transgender comments in the past. The same was condemned by the Harry Potter cast, including Daniel Radcliffe. Warner Bros. also issued a statement mentioning that their “position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and including culture has never been more important to our company.”

Edited by R. Elahi