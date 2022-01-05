×
"Caricature of a Jew": Jon Stewart under fire after accusing JK Rowling of anti-semitic portrayal of Goblins in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart calls out JK Rowling for anti-Semitic goblins portrayal in Harry Potter (Image via Getty)
Karishma Rao
Modified Jan 05, 2022 11:25 PM IST
A podcast episode from former television host Jon Stewart has gone viral after he took down author JK Rowling for being anti-semitic. In an episode uploaded in December 2021, the political commentator unraveled a depiction of goblins from the Harry Potter franchise.

The 59-year-old podcast host compared the goblins to the anti-Semitic illustrations featured in “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a book published in 1903.

Stewart, who is Jewish, posed a question as to why Rowling “threw Jews in the f**king underground bank.”

Jon Stewart’s anti-semitism allegation explained

Stewart brought up the goblins from Gringotts Bank in one of the podcast episodes. Regarding the same, he said:

“Do you know what those folks who run the bank are? Jews!”

He then compared the anti-Semitic illustration from the aforementioned book to the goblins. Stewart said:

“And they’re like, ‘Oh, [that illustration is] from ‘Harry Potter!’ And you’re like, ‘No, that’s a caricature of a Jew from an anti-Semitic piece of literature.’”

He continued:

“And Rowling was like, ‘Can we get these guys to run our bank?’ It’s a wizarding world… we can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl… but who should run the bank? Jews. But what if the teeth were sharped?”

As the clip of him voicing out his opinion went viral online, netizens fired at him. Many criticized him for his wrong interpretation. A few tweets read:

JK Rowling: "Goblins are greedy, ugly little creatures that are obsessed with gold."Jon Stewart: "She's talking about me." https://t.co/6BXeWF54uI
Jon Stewart accused JK Rowling of antisemitism, James O'Brien tells us.This is a dreadful thing to be accused of if it's not true... says the horrified man who can't stop accusing Corbyn of it. Does one laugh, or feel sorry for him? I'd like to see him suedto bankruptcy.
Jon Stewart: "JK Rowling's goblins were based on an antisemitic trope".Also Jon Stewart: says nothing about his good friend Dave Chappelle's repeated jokes about ACTUAL JEWS. twitter.com/fem_mb/status/…
Jon Stewart is a clown. Here is how JK Rowling describes the goblins in Philosopher's Stone: "The goblin was about a head shorter than Harry. He had a swarthy, clever face, a pointed beard and, Harry noticed, very long fingers and feet." twitter.com/Newsweek/statu…
It says far more about Jon Stewart than it does about JK Rowling, if he looks at those characters and thinks "Jew" - He's projecting, and it’s pathetic.
Ummm if Jon Stewart had an issue with the goblins in Harry Potter why did he not say it when the books or movies came out? Answer: BC he is making that crap up to try and pile on to cancel JK Rowling for having an opinion outside the group hive mind. Literally the only reason.

JK Rowling's earlier controversies

This is not the first time someone has exposed the author for being anti-Semitic. In 2020, comedian Pete Davidson also expressed similar frustrations. He said:

“The woods are controlled by centaurs, the schools are run by wizards and ghosts, but who controls the banks… Jews obviously- little giant- nosed Jew Goblins.”

JK Rowling is no stranger to controversies, and the author has been called out for her anti-transgender comments in the past. The same was condemned by the Harry Potter cast, including Daniel Radcliffe. Warner Bros. also issued a statement mentioning that their “position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and including culture has never been more important to our company.”

Edited by R. Elahi
