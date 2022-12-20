Carnival Row season 2: Trailer, first look, and everything we know so far

A release date has finally been announced for the much-anticipated season 2 of Carnival Row. The first season of the hit show premiered on Prime Video on August 30, 2019, in its entirety, and was met with positive reviews for its neo-noir fantasy theme and star cast with emphasis on its costume design and extravagant setup.

The Steampunk show stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, Andrew Gower, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, Indira Varma, and Jared Harris.

Inspector Philo and Vignette to return in Carnival Row season 2

On December 14, 2022, Prime Video released a total of eight exclusive photos from the upcoming season on its website. Fans of the show have responded to these shots with excitement, with many left impressed with the show's prosthetics and costumes.

Inspired by Victorian England, Carnival Row is set in a fictional world called the Republic of The Burgue, where humans and animal-like creatures called 'Fae' coexist. The first season of the fantasy-murder mystery ended on a cliffhanger with the finale episode showing tensions between the humans and Fae hitting their apex.

The teaser trailer and released images hinted at a reunion of the lead characters as well as a brewing war in the Republic of The Burgue.

The second season will see Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) attempting to solve a series of brutal murders amidst the already existing social tensions, while Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) strives to seek retribution from human leaders for oppressing the fae creatures.

An image of Agreus Astrayon, a faun with ram-like horns, was also released by Prime Video

What is Carnival Row about?

Co-produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, Carnival Row takes viewers to a world where the mythical creatures of a war-torn land migrate to a nation dominated by humans. As the show progresses, tensions rise between the two races, resulting in a war.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row."

It continues:

"And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row."

The show was created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham with the music given by Nathan Barr.

All the episodes of the upcoming season will release on Prime Video worldwide on February 17, 2023.

