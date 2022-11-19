Casey Anthony made headlines in 2008 as a mother who failed to file a missing report for her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, who was last seen on June 16, 2008. After 31 days, Casey's mother Cindy Anthony had called 911 and reported that her grand-daughter had been missing for a month.

Months later, in December, Caylee's remains were found in a wooded area near their home in two garbage bags.

Casey was arrested and charged in connection to the case after she was caught lying to authorities about what had happened to her two-year-old daughter. The prosecution alleged that Casey murdered Caylee to free herself from parental responsibilities, but were unable to prove so to the jury. She was later found not guilty in the murder case.

Over the years, Casey Anthony's moves have been constantly tracked and sources stated that she started a private investigative firm in Florida to assist wrongfully convicted people. She currently resides in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Casey Anthony's daughter Caylee was two years old when she was reported missing by her grandmother on July 15, 2008, who claimed that the child was already missing for a month. Authorities were informed that Casey knew that her young daughter was missing but she failed to file a report about it, which came as a shock to the majority of the community.

Nevertheless, investigators started looking into the matter, and when Casey was confronted, she stated that Caylee was with a nanny named Zenaida Gonzalez. In the months that followed, the neighborhood, along with law enforcement, joined forces to search for the missing child. The area was thoroughly searched by search teams but to no avail.

Authorities eventually discovered that Caylee was never with the nanny, leading to the conclusion that Casey Anthony was lying to them. Moreover, they believed she was lying about working at Universal Studios. Her then-boyfriend Tony Lozzaro's roommate testified that Casey never followed through with the promise of a ticket hookup or anything else associated with the job.

Casey was first arrested on July 16, 2008, for giving false information based on her previous lies, and was subsequently released on bond. While first not considered a murder, evidence eventually started to point in towards a possible killing. A few streets from her home, Caylee's body was found dumped in two plastic garbage bags inside a canvas bag.

The skeletal remains of the two-year-old were discovered in a wooded area not far from Caylee's home in December 2008. The remains were found duct taped and a quick test confirmed that the bones belonged to Caylee, however, the cause of death remained unknown. Looking at the state of the remains found, authorities immediately knew that the case was more than just an accidental death.

When the police conducted forensic tests on Casey's car, they stated that it smelled like a dead corpse. Furthermore, after Caylee was first reported missing, police believed that the mother seemed very little concerned about her missing daughter's whereabouts. In October 2008, Casey Anthony was indicted for first-degree murder as a result of evidence that pointed to a killing.

What do we know about Casey Anthony's current whereabouts?

Casey Anthony was accused of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, four charges of giving false information to police, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She asserted her innocence and entered a not guilty plea. A jury found the defendant not guilty of all charges, with the exception of four counts of giving authorities false information after a protracted and complicated trial.

She was subsequently given a four-year county jail term and a $1,000 fine for each count in July 2011. Casey did not serve prison time following the trial because the judge gave her credit for time served. Thus, after the trial, she moved in with Patrick McKenna, who served as the team's head investigator, and even attempted to launch her own photography business in 2016, which shut down shortly after.

In 2018, Casey was with a new boyfriend and was in the middle of filming a documentary on her experience, which got canceled due to Covid-19. She started a private investigative business in Florida in 2020 to aid wrongfully convicted people and claimed that she was writing a memoir around the same time. She is currently a resident of West Palm Beach, Florida.

