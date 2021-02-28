Catherine McBroom slammed for allegedly calling masks a thing of "last year"

Catherine McBroom recently made a controversial statement in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She allegedly called masks a thing of "last year."

The Snapchat response from Catherine McBroom has upset netizens. They're unhappy with the celebrity dismissing the severity of the deadly disease. To make matters worse, it seems the ACE family is going on another trip this year.

Catherine McBroom receives backlash for mask comment

DAILY DOSE OF STUPID: Catherine McBroom from Ace Family says masks are thing of last year. Notably, the Ace Family COVID traveled to Mexico earlier in the year and showed themselves on video with no mask. And from Austin’s Snap they may be going on another COVID trip soon. pic.twitter.com/43SgCYNOXf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 28, 2021

The star was interacting with a fan over concerns that the ACE family won't be wearing masks for the trip. McBroom's response was, "Respectfully, that was last year." The tone-deaf statement set netizens off, calling her irresponsible on social media.

Here are some responses to her statement on Twitter:

i would say im surprised but im not — squid (@greedymotivez) February 28, 2021

As if the pandemic isn’t still going on🙄 — ♔ 𝚜𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝚐 | 𝐵𝐿𝑀 (@spencer_theg) February 28, 2021

She said ‘respectfully’ though. — Arby’s tofu press sandwich. (@hidingatwork) February 28, 2021

Can we all just agree to stop supporting people who behave this way? It's nothing short of annoying. — eva 🌺🌿 (@itsevangeliaa) February 28, 2021

pic.twitter.com/RGUz6ZsD3V — I am having a T I M E (@Angryginger13) February 28, 2021

respectfully ur a shitty person with not even a modicum of respect for otgers and their lives catherine — life is a penalty kill (@shevistired) February 28, 2021

While some fans were quick to pull the trigger and blast the ACE family on Twitter, it seems that the screenshot is a little misleading. In another screenshot that was provided as a follow-up, it seems that Catherine McBroom was not playing down the role of masks by saying they're a thing of "last year."

Instead, the fan was replying to a post from last year where the ACE family wasn't wearing masks. She was suggesting that the fan not bring up something from last year.

Thank you for sharing! Adding this for context. — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 28, 2021

i actually think she meant them not wearing masks "was last year" respectfully saying 'that was last year, get over it'... it just comes across the wrong way 😂 — micdrop (@hellathiq) February 28, 2021

Someone just shared a screenshot of it with me. Thank you! Adding it to thread for context. — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 28, 2021

In the age of screenshots and narrative twists on the internet, the larger public must look at the context before drawing to conclusions. Catherine McBroom should be more careful in the future cause there's always room for misinterpretation.

