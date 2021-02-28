Catherine McBroom slammed for allegedly calling masks a thing of "last year"

Catherine McBroom recently made a controversial statement in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She allegedly called masks a thing of "last year."
The Snapchat response from Catherine McBroom has upset netizens. They're unhappy with the celebrity dismissing the severity of the deadly disease. To make matters worse, it seems the ACE family is going on another trip this year.
Catherine McBroom receives backlash for mask comment
The star was interacting with a fan over concerns that the ACE family won't be wearing masks for the trip. McBroom's response was, "Respectfully, that was last year." The tone-deaf statement set netizens off, calling her irresponsible on social media.
Here are some responses to her statement on Twitter:
While some fans were quick to pull the trigger and blast the ACE family on Twitter, it seems that the screenshot is a little misleading. In another screenshot that was provided as a follow-up, it seems that Catherine McBroom was not playing down the role of masks by saying they're a thing of "last year."
Instead, the fan was replying to a post from last year where the ACE family wasn't wearing masks. She was suggesting that the fan not bring up something from last year.
In the age of screenshots and narrative twists on the internet, the larger public must look at the context before drawing to conclusions. Catherine McBroom should be more careful in the future cause there's always room for misinterpretation.
