Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Who are the final five?

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is part of the Big Brother franchise. As a spinoff series, the reality TV show follows a similar format to the original one. All contestants are required to live in a house together, away from any outside connection.

During their time together the cast members compete in team tasks and individual challenges. Each week a participant is eliminated, and the audience will determine the housemates' fate in the end.

Fans have been anticipating the final verdict since the CBB premiere on March 4, 2024. With only five finalists remaining, viewers are eager to find out who will win the ITV series. The contestants who made it to the finals are Louis, David, Colson, Fern and Nikita.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 - The Final Five

Louis Walsh

Louis Walsh is a former X Factor judge who made it to the top five category in the Big Brother house. On the March 21 episode, Louis met his friend Sinitta who advised him not to be mean toward his fellow cast members. Previously Louis had admitted to getting in trouble because of "his mouth", saying:

"I think I'm a bit quirky. A bit fun. I say things I shouldn't say. My mouth has got me in trouble, and it will get me into trouble again."

David Potts

Another Celebrity Big Brother contestant, David Potts survived in the CBB house. On the episode that aired on Thursday, he met his best friend Troy who praised David's efforts and determination. Troy also assured him that his family members were doing great, and that they all have high hopes for him to be crowned the champion.

David described himself as a "natural-born leader, like Mufasa in The Lion King", who might come off as intimidating at first but when people get to know him, he's a "really sound" person.

Colson Smith

Many CBB fans recognized Colson for his role as Craig Tinker in Coronation Street. Colson had introduced himself as a "socially awkward" person who requires time to adjust to strangers. So far, he's been getting along well with his fellow cast mates. In an emotional moment on Celebrity Big Brother, when Colson reunited with his mom, she said:

"You're amazing, we're so proud of you. Love you so much."

Fern Britton

The former Breakfast Time co-host Fern Britton also made it to the top five. She met her daughter after spending time in the Celebrity Big Brother house away from her family. Fern was glad to get an update on her cats, with her daughter giving Fern some words of motivation:

"You've done so well. The cats miss you. We're so proud of you. You're doing really well mum. . . You haven't done anything to embarrass me. Even if you don't win, you've done so well."

Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita couldn't believe he was one step closer to the grand prize and the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 winner title. The Ukrainian dancer was visited by his girlfriend Lauren Jaine who told him that he's doing "really well" on the show.

"I've missed you so much. I've been talking to your parents every day. . . We're all so proud of you. You're doing so well."

The final episode of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The audience's votes will decide who the winner will be.