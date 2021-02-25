Charli D'Amelio reveals she did not write her own memoir

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio has candidly shared details surrounding her book on David Dobrik's podcast.
It turns out the teen star never actually wrote the book. In the podcast, Charli D'Amelio detailed the level of involvement she had with the book, along with other details.
This doesn't paint a great picture of the book, already considered quite mediocre by the masses.
Charli D'Amelio reveals that her book was not written by her
Titled "Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real," the book has been marketed as a window into Charli D'Amelio's mind, lifestyle and journey. Those who bought the book were very underwhelmed. It seemed to be a bunch of thoughts randomly saddled together with some colorful stickers.
David Dobrik decided to cross-check the book's details with Charli D'Amelio. Charli D'Amerlio was surprisingly inaccurate about what's written in the book. This questions the authenticity of the memoir.
Some fans might feel cheated, having expected to learn more about their favorite TikToker. Charli D'Amelio's revelation that she simply hired an editor to transcribe their conversations will not go down well with everyone.
The revelation was made after her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, requested Dobrik to ask Charli if she'd read the book. The fact that Charli D'Amelio hadn't even read her own book was quite startling.
"Can I tell you how I wrote it? I was on a call with the woman. I didn't actually physically write it. I said the words, she wrote it down, and she put it in book form," Charli D'Amelio answered.
Twitter users were not impressed with the revelation. They called her out for trying to make a quick cash grab from her fans with the book.
Here are a few reactions to the news on Twitter:
