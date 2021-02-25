Charli D'Amelio reveals she did not write her own memoir

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio has candidly shared details surrounding her book on David Dobrik's podcast.

It turns out the teen star never actually wrote the book. In the podcast, Charli D'Amelio detailed the level of involvement she had with the book, along with other details.

This doesn't paint a great picture of the book, already considered quite mediocre by the masses.

Charli D'Amelio reveals that her book was not written by her

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Charli D'Amelio tells David Dobrik how she wrote her book. Charli says she answered a bunch of questions and someone else wrote it for her. Charli later said she proofread everything before it was published. pic.twitter.com/300H7uN8vn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 25, 2021

Titled "Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real," the book has been marketed as a window into Charli D'Amelio's mind, lifestyle and journey. Those who bought the book were very underwhelmed. It seemed to be a bunch of thoughts randomly saddled together with some colorful stickers.

David Dobrik decided to cross-check the book's details with Charli D'Amelio. Charli D'Amerlio was surprisingly inaccurate about what's written in the book. This questions the authenticity of the memoir.

Some fans might feel cheated, having expected to learn more about their favorite TikToker. Charli D'Amelio's revelation that she simply hired an editor to transcribe their conversations will not go down well with everyone.

The revelation was made after her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, requested Dobrik to ask Charli if she'd read the book. The fact that Charli D'Amelio hadn't even read her own book was quite startling.

"Can I tell you how I wrote it? I was on a call with the woman. I didn't actually physically write it. I said the words, she wrote it down, and she put it in book form," Charli D'Amelio answered.

Twitter users were not impressed with the revelation. They called her out for trying to make a quick cash grab from her fans with the book.

Here are a few reactions to the news on Twitter:

i know she’s young but everything the damelios do is a obvious money grab it’s kinda pathetic at this stage — idk (@woodloremore) February 25, 2021

Writing a book, needs time, pure effort and takes a whole lot from you. So basically she's just the editor of a book. — Patil Jawharji💭 (@PJawharji) February 25, 2021

Can we all stop buying bad Youtuber books? — lettadaloki (@lettadaloki) February 25, 2021

Three fucking idiots talking about a book which she claims she wrote. Just another scheme to further milk her fans for money. Another example of three talentless clout chasers.@charlidamelio @dixiedamelio @DavidDobrik — Ben Jones (@BenJone87698444) February 25, 2021

Not here to stir up trouble but she’s in my age bracket (I’m a year older than her) and I have more talent than she does so 🥴



Plus, she ain’t even a writer; she’s an editor — Chara459 @ SPLATOON 3 LETS GOOOI (@Charamander459) February 25, 2021

Seems to me like she's just naive. Ppl tell her to do these things because they are good promotions and would be impressive and she's like ok. She doesn't know what she's doing and seems to not have alot of life experience. I feel bad for her actually. — angry as f××× (@LILLITHAte) February 25, 2021

Is anyone really surprised by this? And also, who gives a shit? She’s a child and shouldn’t be criticized for this of all things. — Kristina (@KosmicKass) February 25, 2021

I wish these kids would take a vacation to Chernobyl and stay there — sighsqueen (@sighsqueen1) February 25, 2021

