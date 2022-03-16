Chicago PD season 9, episode 16: Release date, promo, and more

Chicago PD is ready for a return this week with the all-new episode Closer. The crime procedural show, which is a part of the One Chicago series, has raised the expectations of fans after a thrilling episode last week involving the kidnapping of Makayla, played by Ramona Edith Williams.

Since the show returned from its lengthy hiatus due to the Olympics, it has consistently delivered one great episode after another. Audiences will be expecting more of the same in the upcoming episode. Closer will air on March 16, 2022, along with new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, all of which are currently having a great run.

This episode will draw the focus back to Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe, and his informant Anna Avalos, played by Carmela Zumbado.

Chicago PD promo: Voight turns to his newest informant

After the previous week's draining episode, which kept fans on the edge of their seats for the entire hour, this week, the cop drama will return with a complicated murder case that has links to an individual who is constantly under tight surveillance, which makes matters difficult.

From the promo, you can see that Hank Voight will be the man in the spotlight yet again. The police captain has had less and less screentime since the show returned. This will be a welcome change for fans of Jason Beghe.

The official synopsis of the episode, as released by NBC, reads,

"When a young man is shot outside the Cárabo Bakery, the team works to connect the shooting to bakery owner Javier Escano, who has been under surveillance; despite the increasing danger, Voight helps informant Anna Avalos get closer to their target."

Apart from the fascinating case, you can expect some kind of cliffhanger at the end of this episode since Chicago PD will be off air till April following this episode.

When will the next episode of the One Chicago show air?

The next episode of Chicago PD will air on March 16, 2022, on the NBC channel. It airs at 10.00 pm ET. The episode will also simultaneously be released on Peacock's streaming service, where you can find all the previous episodes of the show.

