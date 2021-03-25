Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account, and the internet is divided

Christine Diane Teigen, better known by her stage name Chrissy Teigen, has deleted her Twitter account, citing widespread negativity on the platform.

Among other reasons, the model has quit the social media platform searching for mental peace, given the constant barrage of hate directed towards her.

Formerly boasting 13.7 million followers, Teigen's Twitter profile is no longer available as the star followed through on her statement. Netizens captured her final few statements before her profile went dark.

Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account, claiming excessive negativity

Chrissy Teigen's final tweets before her account was deleted (image via Twitter)

After nearly a decade of being a regular presence on the platform, Teigen has drawn the curtain on her Twitter personality. Posting a series of tweets, she stated multiple reasons for the move.

My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for and a different human than I started out here as!

Claiming that the negativity she has faced on the platform has changed her, Teigen said that living up to public expectations on Twitter was becoming too stressful.

I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not.

Signing off with a final message in which she claimed to be a "sensitive sh*t," Teigen said goodbye to her supporters and her haters in one swoop.

I'm just a sensitive sh*t okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.

Twitter users had mixed reactions to her departure, with some shrugging about her exit while others lamented her departure.

I didn’t care for her too much until she lost her child... people were so horrible to her and most all of them had never felt the SHAME of a miscarriage — im sweaty af (@Its2damnhotinaz) March 25, 2021

In her own words “ It’s not an airport. No need to announce your departure”. — Kit Kat (@Kitkatkay82) March 25, 2021

Ya know, I’ve only ever seen her as a generally rude entity on this app. Wish her the best but not sorry to see her go. — Emily Luker (@ealuker) March 25, 2021

It is so sad that she was basically bullied off this platform. Chrissy has always been a light that so many people wanted to dim, and for what? I don't get it. — Lauren 🌸 (@LaurenKrissss) March 25, 2021

Dude. Thank god. Her and her husband literally make everything about themselves. Biden winning the election turned into a parade about them. — Friedtofu. (@hidingatwork) March 25, 2021

Good for her sometimes social media is toxic and can bring that out of you

I sometimes Uninstal hope she comes back when she's ready to come back its also ok to take breaks — 𝕁𝕖𝕟𝕟🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@xjennh109x) March 25, 2021

Celebrities really feel the need to explain everything no matter how minimal it is. — 🇲🇽JaguarEats🇲🇽 (@JaguarEats) March 25, 2021

Don't blame her Twitter is the most toxic app easily and just sucks in general — Gavyn (@whoisgavyn1) March 25, 2021

While Chrissy Teigen has quit Twitter, her Instagram handle remains active as of now.

