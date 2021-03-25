Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account, and the internet is divided

Christine Diane Teigen, better known by her stage name Chrissy Teigen, has deleted her Twitter account, citing widespread negativity on the platform.
Among other reasons, the model has quit the social media platform searching for mental peace, given the constant barrage of hate directed towards her.
Formerly boasting 13.7 million followers, Teigen's Twitter profile is no longer available as the star followed through on her statement. Netizens captured her final few statements before her profile went dark.
Also read: The best fan reactions online as Miley Cyrus dedicates heartfelt letter to Hannah Montana on her 15th anniversary.
Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account, claiming excessive negativity
After nearly a decade of being a regular presence on the platform, Teigen has drawn the curtain on her Twitter personality. Posting a series of tweets, she stated multiple reasons for the move.
My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for and a different human than I started out here as!
Claiming that the negativity she has faced on the platform has changed her, Teigen said that living up to public expectations on Twitter was becoming too stressful.
I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not.
Signing off with a final message in which she claimed to be a "sensitive sh*t," Teigen said goodbye to her supporters and her haters in one swoop.
I'm just a sensitive sh*t okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.
Twitter users had mixed reactions to her departure, with some shrugging about her exit while others lamented her departure.
While Chrissy Teigen has quit Twitter, her Instagram handle remains active as of now.
Also read: David Dobrik has lost 300,000 subscribers in the aftermath of his sexual assault scandal.