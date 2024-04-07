Christian Bale brings in tattooed Frankenstein's monster look for Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Bride'

Maggie Gyllenhaal has revealed the first look at Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster for her upcoming movie The Bride. Taking to her Instagram account on April 5, Gyllenhaal posted several photos to offer a sneak peek into the highly anticipated film.

In a monochrome picture, Christian Bale can be seen posing with surgical scars all over his face and body. Unlike previous depictions of the character, Bale's monster has a tattoo across his chest of the word "hope."

Along with Christian Bale, a photo of the titular Bride played by Jessie Buckley, was also released. Rocking a plantinum blonde hairdo, Buckley's lips are painted with black lipstick, with a dark paint-like smear on her right cheek. The Bride is set to be released on October 3, 2025.

Who have been cast in The Bride alongside Christian Bale?

Jessie Buckley as the Bride of Frankenstein (Image via Instagram/ @mgyllenhaal)

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride is a new interpretation of the classic Frankenstein story by Mary Shelley. With numerous film adapatations of the Gothic horror story over the years, as well as the appearance of Frankenstein's monster in other media, Gyllenhaal's movie has been reported to be inspired by the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale will star as Frankenstein's Monster in 'The Bride' (Image via nstagram/ @christianbale_)

In the upcoming film, Christian Bale will portray the monster, created as an experiment by Dr. Frankenstein. Bale is an English actor whose most notale roles include Patrick Bateman in American Psycho (2000) and Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.

In 2011, Christian Bale was awarded the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Fighter. Widely noted for his physically transformative roles, his look as Frankenstein's monster in The Bride is already being hailed by fans as another feather in his cap.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley (Image via Instagram/ @thejessiebuckley)

Jessie Buckley stars as the leading lady of the film as the Bride of Frankenstein. Having already worked with Maggie Gyllenhaal in 2021's The Lost Daughter, Buckely is a critically-acclaimed actress with several award nominations under her belt. In 2022, she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz (Image via Instagram/ @penelopecruzofficial)

Another Oscar-winner confirmed to be in the cast of The Bride is Spanish actress Penélope Cruz. Known for her work in movies such as Volver, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Ferrari, Cruz is the only Spanish actress to win the Academy Award (for Vicky Christina Barcelona) and to have been honored with a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Annette Bening

Annette Bening will appear in 'The Bride' (Image via Instagram/ @annettebeningbeauty)

Veteran actress Annette Bening will also be seen in The Bride. Wife of actor Warren Beatty, Bening began her career in theater before moving on to the silver screen. She won the BAFTA award for Best Actress in a Leading role for American Beauty (1999). Nominated for five Academy Awards, Bening's most recent nomination was in 2024 for her Netflix film Nyad.

Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Saragaard (Image via Instagram/ @mgyllenhaal)

Maggie Gyllenhaal's husband and actor Peter Sarsgaard is also set to appear in The Bride. He will be reuniting with Jessie Buckley as they previously worked together in his wife's film The Lost Daughter. He is known for his roles in movies such as Knight and Day (2010), The Batman (2022) and Memory (2023), for which he won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough (Image via Instagram/ @juleshough)

A professional dancer and actor, Julianne Hough is also reported to be part of The Bride cast. Sister to choreographer Derek Hough, her notable films include Burlesque (2010) and Footloose (2011). She has also appeared on the reality television shows Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent.

Expand Tweet

While details about the film are scant, IMDb provides a synopsis of The Bride:

"In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change."

The Bride will be released by Warner Bros. in theaters and IMAX on October 3, 2025.