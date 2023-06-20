Christopher Nolan calls Oppenheimer’s nuclear bomb scene “literally the most dramatic moment in history”

Christopher Nolan's upcoming historical drama Oppenheimer could very well go on to become the most significant film of the year, at least for the cult fanbase of the Inception director. With careful research, a great cast, and an emphasis on realism, this retelling of the Atomic Bomb's discovery could also be one of the most historically significant films to grace the screen in recent times.

As the veteran director himself believes, this story is significant because the discovery of the Bomb has changed the world completely by giving humans the power to wipe out humanity. In an exclusive interview with Wired, Christopher Nolan revealed a lot of new details about his upcoming Oppenheimer, much to the delight of his anticipating fans. He also emphasized the importance of the story that he plans to tell.

"Oppenheimer's story has been with me for years. It's just an incredible idea—people doing these calculations, and looking at the relationship between theory and the real world, and deciding there's a very small possibility they're going to destroy the entire world. And yet they pushed the button....I mean, it's literally the most dramatic moment in history. In history," Nolan said.

Oppenheimer debuts in theaters across the globe on July 21, 2023, alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

"I think there are all kinds of lessons to be learned from it"- Christopher Nolan on the relationship between science and government in Oppenheimer

It is quite clear that Oppenheimer is ready to deal with a variety of themes, ranging from the morality of using something as devastating as a nuclear weapon to the humanistic impacts it has had since then.

For Christopher Nolan, now considered one of the greatest directors of our time, Robert J. Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy in the film) may be the most important person in history, as he changed how humanity existed until then.

"My feeling on Oppenheimer was, a lot of people know the name, and they know he was involved with the atomic bomb, and they know that something else happened that was complicated in his relationship to US history...The people who know nothing are going to get the wildest ride. Because it's a wild story...And they need to, because, you know, he's the most important man who ever lived," he said.

He further added something about the lessons that viewers and all those getting into this debate should take away from the tale.

"The thing with Oppenheimer is that he very much saw the role of scientists postwar as being the experts who had to figure out how to regulate this power in the world. And when you see what happened to him, you understand that that was never going to be allowed to happen. It's a very complicated relationship between science and government," the director said.

Christopher Nolan added the relationship is "brutally" exposed in the upcoming movie.

"It's never been more brutally exposed than in Oppenheimer's story. I think there are all kinds of lessons to be learned from it," he added.

Already tipped to be one of the best films of the year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, among many others.

It will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023, approximately a month from now.

