The finale of Prime Video's Citadel, titled Secrets in Night Need Early Rains, aired on Friday, May 26. It was directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and written by Josh Appelbaum, alongwith Bryan Oh. The show's intriguing plot narrated the story of the fall of the titular intelligence organization, Citadel, while also covering the horrific reason behind it.

From the very start, while it seemed like Nadia was the one who backstabbed the organization, in the final episode, it was revealed that the mole was actually Mason, aka Kyle. Furthermore, Dahlia was revealed to be the latter's biological mother.

The official synopsis of this episode read as:

"In the epic conclusion to the season, with one of their own being held hostage by Manticore, Kyle, Nadia and Carter risk everything to save them and thwart Manticore’s plans to acquire nuclear weapons. As our heroes grapple with the nuclear threat, the identity of the mole within Citadel will be revealed, as will the awful truth that everything they know is a lie."

Citadel on Prime Video season 1 episode 6 recap: Why did Mason betray the organization?

The episode begins with a flashback from an incident that took eight years ago. Mason is sent on a mission to infiltrate a nuclear submarine, he's shown to be using a stealth jet to enter the submarine.

Viewers again get transported to the present where Dahlia forces Kyle (formerly known as Mason) and Nadia to enter the submarine to retrieve the nuclear codes. Dahlia has abducted Nadia's daughter Asha and threatened to kill her if she didn't get what she wanted. Although Nadia wants to spearhead the mission, Kyle and Silje ultimately decide to execute it.

Kyle and Silje jump on the ship but suddenly the latter turns his back on Dahlia and threatens to launch the missiles towards the Manticore headquarters. He does so because he realized that Dahlia had killed his twin brother. This led to Kyle and Silje getting into a brutal fistfight but in the end, Nadia manages to get the codes with Carter's help.

Silje is neutralized and Carter, Kyle, and Naida then head to Valencia to retrieve Asha in exchange for the codes. Although the trio get into some trouble with Asha's captor, Kyle manages to save the day. A flashback then takes place where we are revealed that Bernard told Mason why Nadia vanished. Mason knew that Nadia had his baby but he did not bother the child's mother since Nadia didn't want him to be there.

Back in the present, Carter, Nadia, and Kyle return to Citadel. Carter injects Kyle with the memories of his past life and we finally get to learn who betrayed the organization; it is Mason who betrayed Citadel.

Dahlia once told Bernard that a backstabbing Citadel agent had approached her. It was assumed that it was Nadia, however, it turned out to be Mason. The latter needed Dahlia's help to locate Nadia. Moreover, it is also revealed that Dahlia was Mason's real mother; the former abandoned him when he was five. She even told her son that his father was killed by Citadel's error. To extract revenge, she convinced Mason to give her his organization's secrets.

In the end, Dahlia tasks Manticore to have all Citadel agents killed. Even Mason and Nadia are supposed to die but they escape. The episode ends with Abby asking Kyle if he remembered the past but he lies to her, saying that he doesn't remember anything.

Citadel synopsis and cast

According to Prime Video, the synopsis of the show read as:

"What if you lost your memory? What if a spy didn’t know they were a spy? Years ago, the top agents of Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), had their minds wiped. But, they’re called back to action as sinister forces emerge from the past. With the help of spymaster Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), these former lovers must remember the past to save the future"

The show starred Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Osy Ikhile, Caoilinn Springall, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci.

