Claudia Brady claims intimidation tactics recounted by Jay-Z's accuser was repurposed from the story of Tony Buzbee harassing her

On March 4, 2025, Claudia Brady, tech mogul Greg Brady's ex-wife, who sued attorney Tony Buzbee, commented on the recent claims of Jay-Z's accuser. Claudia alleged that the intimidation tactics recounted by the rapper's accuser were repurposed from her account of Tony Buzbee harassing her.

In her tweet, Claudia attached TMZ's story on Jay-Z's accuser, stating that she was terrified of the rapper. The TMZ piece mentioned that Jane Doe, who sued the rapper, aka Hov, on account of s*xual assault, claimed that she was cornered by two people who were reportedly the rapper's investigators.

The woman alleged that the investigators attempted to get her signature on a document falsifying her claims against Jay-Z; however, she denied it.

"This is the craziest thing… this is actually my story on how Buzbee was harassing me, people leaving shit at my house and strange men that look like investigators popping up to intimidate me. Ironically, this Sunday, I told my prior counsel about this," Claudia wrote, tweeting the TMZ article.

Claudia's tweet levying claims against Jay-Z's accuser (Image via X/@ClaudiaBra43375)

In another tweet from the same day, Claudia Brady added that she told her prior counsel about Tony Buzbee trying to make her sign a release and intimidating her. She stated that her claims were flipped to Jane Doe's story and that she would share receipts supporting her claims soon. The release in question is speculatively a press release by Claudia dismissing her claims against Buzbee.

What did Claudia Brady accuse attorney Tony Buzbee of? Details explored

According to a report by Daily Mail dated January 2025, Claudia Brady accused lawyer Tony Buzbee of deliberately infecting her with a s*xually transmitted infection. Greg Brady's ex-wife claimed that Buzbee gave her an "incurable" venereal disease and manipulated her.

Additionally, Claudia claimed that the attorney tricked her into letting him represent her in her divorce proceedings pro bono as a way of amending his "deceit and carelessness." She added that Tony Buzbee used the opportunity at the time to forge her medical records and make it look like her ex-husband infected her.

"Defendant instructed Plaintiff not to tell anyone and offered to provide free legal services as compensation for his deceit and carelessness that resulted in Plaintiff contracting an incurable disease," Claudia Brady's lawsuit mentioned.

Claudia Brady's accusations against Tony Buzbee also include allegations that the attorney became possessive as a tactic to keep her close and prevent her from revealing his reported venereal disease. In her lawsuit, the tech mogul's ex-wife mentioned an instance wherein she claimed that Buzbee smashed a glass into her face in a jealous rage after he saw Claudia speaking to another man at a bar.

The alleged attack resulted in a chip in Claudia Brady's front teeth and also caused her to become scared of Buzbee's response if she spoke out against him. However, Tony Buzbee was quick to dismiss Claudia's claims.

"This person has previously made the exact same outrageous claims against two other men. She isn’t credible and her claims are ridiculous. This case will be dismissed," he said.

In other news, Buzbee is representing Jane Doe who accused Jay-Z of s*xual assault. In a recent lawsuit filed against his accuser, Jay-Z rapper also named Buzbee. The rapper has pressed charges of civil conspiracy, defamation, abuse of process, and malicious prosecution against Buzbee and Jane Doe.

