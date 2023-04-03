CMT Awards 2023: Complete Winners list from Jelly Roll to Kane Brown and more 

The CMT Awards, which are voted for by fans, wrapped up its 2023 edition on April 2. The festival was held this year at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and was broadcasted live on CBS and streaming service Paramount+.

The show was hosted by singer Kane Brown and singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerina and featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Ballerini and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens, Jelly Roll, and a special tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd by Slash, Billy Gibbons, and Cody Johnson.

Jelly Roll led the host of winners, winning all three of his nominations, while Lainey Wilson won two awards. Noah Schnapp presented the first award. Other presenters included Megan Thee Stallion, HARDY and Travis Kelce, among others.

CMT Awards nominees and winners

Shania Twain became the third artist to win the Equal Pay Award, which celebrates artists who are advocates for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music. The previous winners were Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.

The full list of winners and nominees is provided below:

Video of the Year

Bonfire at Tina’s – Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti

No Body – Blake Shelton

Hate My Heart – Carrie Underwood

Human – Cody Johnson

Worth a Shot – Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley

Pick Me Up – Gabby Barrett

Wait in the Truck – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

Down Home – Jimmie Allen

WINNER – Thank God – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

Wild Hearts – Keith Urban

Heartfirst – Kelsea Ballerini

Rich Man – Little Big Town

Country On – Luke Bryan

The Kind of Love We Make – Luke Combs

You Proof – Morgan Wallen

AA – Walker Hayes

Female Video of the Year

What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce

Ghost Story – Carrie Underwood

Pick Me Up – Gabby Barrett

Heartfirst – Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER – Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Actin’ Up – Miranda Lambert

Male Video of the Year

Rock and a Hard Place – Bailey Zimmerman

Human – Cody Johnson

She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

WINNER – Son of a Sinner – Jelly Roll

Like I Love Country Music – Kane Brown

The Kind of Love We Make – Luke Combs

Wasted on You – Morgan Wallen

Group/Duo Video of the Year

You (Performance Video) – Dan + Shay

Summer State of Mind – Lady A

Hell Yeah – Little Big Town

Take My Name – Parmalee

That’s How Love Is Made – The War and Treaty

WINNER – Out in the Middle – Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Narcissist – Avery Anna

If He Wanted to He Would – Kylie Morgan

Pickup – MacKenzie Porter

WINNER – Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

Wilder Days – Morgan Wade

Wilder Days – Morgan Wade Found It in You – Tiera Kennedy

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Fall in Love – Bailey Zimmerman

Wild as Her – Corey Kent

Sounds Like Something I’d Do – Drake Milligan

Don’t Come Lookin – Jackson Dean

WINNER – Son of a Sinner – Jelly Roll

Whiskey on You – Nate Smith

Collaborative Video of the Year

Worth a Shot – Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley

WINNER – Wait in the Truck- Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

Wishful Drinking – Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt

Thank God – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

Longneck Way to Go – Midland feat. Jon Pardi

She Likes It – Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott

Where We Started – Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry

Performance of the Year

Colors (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton

Whenever You Come Around (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill) – Chris Stapleton

WINNER – Til You Can’t (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – Cody Johnson

Never Say Never (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson

Let Her Cry (from CMT Storytellers) – Darius Rucker

Lay Me Down (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn) – Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson

Wild Hearts (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – Keith Urban

One Way Ticket (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends) – LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce

Love Can Build a Bridge (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – The Judds

The Rose (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration) – Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile

Digital-First Performance of the Year

Time of the Cottonwood Trees (from CMT Campfire Sessions) – Charley Crockett

Gettin’ You Home (from Stages) – Chris Young

Wishful Drinking (from Studio Sessions) – Ingrid Andress

WINNER – Son of a Sinner (from CMT All Access) – Jelly Roll

Tennessee Orange (from Viral To Verified) – Megan Moroney

Damn Strait (from Campfire Sessions) – Scotty McCreery

Equal Play Award

WINNER – Shania Twain

More about the winners at CMT 2023

Lainey Denay Wilson is an American singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her 2021 album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'. The album's single Things a Man Oughta Know won the Song of the Year award at the 2021 ACMA awards.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jelly Roll first breakthrough into the professional music scene was with a collaboration with rapper Lil Wyte on the 2010 video Pop Another Pill. He is best known for his fourth studio album, A Beautiful Disaster, which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Independent Album charts.

Cody Daniel Johnson is a singer-songwriter from Sebastopol, Texas who started his music career with performances in bars and local prisons. The singer gained commercial success with his seventh studio album, Ain't Nothin' to It, which was released on January 18, 2019. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Megan Moroney is a singer-songwriter from Savannah, Georgia and is a rising star in the country music scene. She released her debut studio album, Lucky, May 5, 2023. The debut single and award winner from the album, Tennessee Orange, peaked at number 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

