CMT Awards 2023: Complete Winners list from Jelly Roll to Kane Brown and more 

The CMT Awards, which are voted for by fans, wrapped up its 2023 edition on April 2. The festival was held this year at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and was broadcasted live on CBS and streaming service Paramount+.
The show was hosted by singer Kane Brown and singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerina and featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Ballerini and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens, Jelly Roll, and a special tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd by Slash, Billy Gibbons, and Cody Johnson.
Jelly Roll led the host of winners, winning all three of his nominations, while Lainey Wilson won two awards. Noah Schnapp presented the first award. Other presenters included Megan Thee Stallion, HARDY and Travis Kelce, among others.
CMT Awards nominees and winners
Shania Twain became the third artist to win the Equal Pay Award, which celebrates artists who are advocates for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music. The previous winners were Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.
The full list of winners and nominees is provided below:
Video of the Year
- Bonfire at Tina’s – Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti
- No Body – Blake Shelton
- Hate My Heart – Carrie Underwood
- Human – Cody Johnson
- Worth a Shot – Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley
- Pick Me Up – Gabby Barrett
- Wait in the Truck – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
- Down Home – Jimmie Allen
- WINNER – Thank God – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
- Wild Hearts – Keith Urban
- Heartfirst – Kelsea Ballerini
- Rich Man – Little Big Town
- Country On – Luke Bryan
- The Kind of Love We Make – Luke Combs
- You Proof – Morgan Wallen
- AA – Walker Hayes
Female Video of the Year
- What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce
- Ghost Story – Carrie Underwood
- Pick Me Up – Gabby Barrett
- Heartfirst – Kelsea Ballerini
- WINNER – Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris
- Actin’ Up – Miranda Lambert
Male Video of the Year
- Rock and a Hard Place – Bailey Zimmerman
- Human – Cody Johnson
- She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
- WINNER – Son of a Sinner – Jelly Roll
- Like I Love Country Music – Kane Brown
- The Kind of Love We Make – Luke Combs
- Wasted on You – Morgan Wallen
Group/Duo Video of the Year
- You (Performance Video) – Dan + Shay
- Summer State of Mind – Lady A
- Hell Yeah – Little Big Town
- Take My Name – Parmalee
- That’s How Love Is Made – The War and Treaty
- WINNER – Out in the Middle – Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough Female Video of the Year
- Narcissist – Avery Anna
- If He Wanted to He Would – Kylie Morgan
- Pickup – MacKenzie Porter
- WINNER – Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
- Wilder Days – Morgan Wade
- Found It in You – Tiera Kennedy
Breakthrough Male Video of the Year
- Fall in Love – Bailey Zimmerman
- Wild as Her – Corey Kent
- Sounds Like Something I’d Do – Drake Milligan
- Don’t Come Lookin – Jackson Dean
- WINNER – Son of a Sinner – Jelly Roll
- Whiskey on You – Nate Smith
Collaborative Video of the Year
- Worth a Shot – Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley
- WINNER – Wait in the Truck- Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
- Wishful Drinking – Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt
- Thank God – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
- Longneck Way to Go – Midland feat. Jon Pardi
- She Likes It – Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott
- Where We Started – Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry
Performance of the Year
- Colors (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton
- Whenever You Come Around (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill) – Chris Stapleton
- WINNER – Til You Can’t (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – Cody Johnson
- Never Say Never (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson
- Let Her Cry (from CMT Storytellers) – Darius Rucker
- Lay Me Down (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn) – Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson
- Wild Hearts (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – Keith Urban
- One Way Ticket (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends) – LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce
- Love Can Build a Bridge (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) – The Judds
- The Rose (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration) – Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile
Digital-First Performance of the Year
- Time of the Cottonwood Trees (from CMT Campfire Sessions) – Charley Crockett
- Gettin’ You Home (from Stages) – Chris Young
- Wishful Drinking (from Studio Sessions) – Ingrid Andress
- WINNER – Son of a Sinner (from CMT All Access) – Jelly Roll
- Tennessee Orange (from Viral To Verified) – Megan Moroney
- Damn Strait (from Campfire Sessions) – Scotty McCreery
Equal Play Award
- WINNER – Shania Twain
More about the winners at CMT 2023
Lainey Denay Wilson is an American singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her 2021 album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'. The album's single Things a Man Oughta Know won the Song of the Year award at the 2021 ACMA awards.
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jelly Roll first breakthrough into the professional music scene was with a collaboration with rapper Lil Wyte on the 2010 video Pop Another Pill. He is best known for his fourth studio album, A Beautiful Disaster, which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Independent Album charts.
Cody Daniel Johnson is a singer-songwriter from Sebastopol, Texas who started his music career with performances in bars and local prisons. The singer gained commercial success with his seventh studio album, Ain't Nothin' to It, which was released on January 18, 2019. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Megan Moroney is a singer-songwriter from Savannah, Georgia and is a rising star in the country music scene. She released her debut studio album, Lucky, May 5, 2023. The debut single and award winner from the album, Tennessee Orange, peaked at number 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.