Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches a new flavor: Product, availability and more details explored

General Mills unveiled a new flavor of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch alongside a breakfast lineup on January 15, 2025. The foods company shared product images of a new fruity flavor of the bestselling Cinnamon-flavored cereal— the Cinnamon Toast Crunch strawberry.

This flavor is available exclusively at Walmart. Announcing the launch of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry and seven other cereals and granolas, the Minnesota-based company stated:

"Explore eight new cereals and granolas hitting shelves now, crafted to make your breakfast full of flavor and fun! Whether you're looking for a boost of protein to start your day, wholesome goodness, or a playful addition to the breakfast table, there’s something for everyone."

What we know about the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry and General Mills' breakfast lineup

This new variety of snacks, which hits the shelves of Walmart, blends its cinnamon taste with strawberry flavor. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals are shaped like little toasts, sweetened and flavored with real cinnamon and natural flavors. The cereal does not use color from any artificial source. Other new products from the breakfast lineup to look out for include:

1) Cheerios Protein

Cheerios Protein (Image via General Mills)

The latest addition to the Cheerios family is available in cinnamon and strawberry flavors. It is described by General Mills as a good option for families seeking delicious and nutritious breakfast options. The Cheerios Protein boasts 8 grams of protein per serving.

2) Bluey cereal

Bluey cereal (Image via General Mills)

This newly introduced product takes inspiration from the cartoon characters, Bluey and Bingo. The Bluey cereal comprises lightly sweetened corn and is suitable for a family breakfast.

3) Cheerios Oat Crunch chocolate

Cheerios Oat Crunch chocolate (Image via General Mills)

Cheerios has infused chocolate flavoring into the bestselling Cheerios Oat Crunch. The new product is made from multigrain cereal, sweetened and combined with whole grain oats, and lightly coated with cocoa.

4) Chex Strawberry vanilla

Chex Strawberry vanilla (Image via General Mills)

The Chex cereal now has a strawberry and vanilla flavor. According to the website, this gluten-free cereal is crunchy and has subtle undertones of vanilla and strawberry. Individuals can enjoy this cereal by adding milk or sweetener to taste.

5) LOADED cereals chocolate strawberry and S’mores

LOADED cereals chocolate strawberry and S’mores (Image via General Mills)

LOADED cereals has two new flavors joining their lineup— the chocolate strawberry and S’mores. The chocolate strawberry flavor combines pink cereal bites with a chocolate crème filling. According to General Mills, the loaded S’mores imitate the taste of campfire S’mores with crunchy bites and a mix of chocolate crème filling.

6) Nature Valley Dipped Granolas

Nature Valley Dipped Granolas (Image via General Mills)

Nature Valley has introduced a new line of breakfast granolas with the Dipped Granola. This product comes in two flavors— Double Chocolate and Salted Caramel. Both flavors are packed with 9 grams of protein each, and are crunchy and sweet.

7) Cascadian Farm Family size granolas

Cascadian Farm Family size granolas (Image via General Mills)

The Cascadian Farm granolas now come in family size to serve breakfast for the whole house. The family-size granolas are offered in two flavors— oats and honey, and fruits and nuts. To enjoy the granolas, individuals can serve them with breakfast yoghurt bowls.

Stay tuned for more updates and official releases of the breakfast lineup.

