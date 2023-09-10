Complete list of all U.S. theaters showing Ahsoka episode 5: Full roster

Diving into the vast universe of Star Wars, Ahsoka episode 5 promises fans a galactic treat on their home screens and in select movie theaters. Since its premiere, the live-action series has captivated audiences, soaring to immense popularity.

After recognizing the fandom's enthusiasm, Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to present Ahsoka episode 5 in selected theaters, marking the Ahsoka Midseason Fan Celebration.

Dave Filoni, joining forces with George Lucas, masterfully shaped Ahsoka Tano's tale, vividly brought to life by Rosario Dawson. Once the pupil of the tragically destined Jedi, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka embarks on an expansive galactic journey in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn and the enigmatic Ezra Bridger.

Although Ahsoka episode 5 remains on track for its Disney+ streaming on Tuesday, September 12, at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT, ardent fans are in for a cinematic treat.

An enticing aspect? The screenings are complimentary. However, securing your spot through the Gofobo official site is crucial due to the limited seating, which follows a first-come-first-served principle.

U.S. theaters where you can catch Ahsoka episode 5

Expand Tweet

Are you eager to be part of this interstellar journey on the big screen? Here's a curated list of U.S. theaters screening Ahsoka episode 5. Venture into the immersive realms of a galaxy beyond, and join fellow fans in the Ahsoka Midseason Fan Celebration at a theater near you.

Boston, MA - AMC Assembly Row 12, September 12 at 8:00 pm

- AMC Assembly Row 12, September 12 at 8:00 pm Chicago, IL - AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18, September 12 at 7:00 pm

- AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18, September 12 at 7:00 pm Dallas, TX - AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX, September 12 at 7:00 pm

- AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX, September 12 at 7:00 pm Los Angeles, CA - AMC The Grove 14, September 12 at 5:00 pm

- AMC The Grove 14, September 12 at 5:00 pm New York, NY - AMC Empire 25 IMAX, September 12 at 8:00 pm

- AMC Empire 25 IMAX, September 12 at 8:00 pm Orlando, FL - AMC Disney Spth ings 24 with Dine-in Theaters, September 12 at 8:00 pm

- AMC Disney Spth ings 24 with Dine-in Theaters, September 12 at 8:00 pm Philadelphia, PA - AMC Neshaminy 24, September 12 at 8:00 pm

- AMC Neshaminy 24, September 12 at 8:00 pm San Francisco, CA - AMC Bay Street 16, September 12 at 5:00pm

- AMC Bay Street 16, September 12 at 5:00pm Seattle, WA - AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16, September 12 at 5:00 pm

- AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16, September 12 at 5:00 pm Washington, DC - AMC Tysons Corner 16, September 12 at 8:00 pm

Global fans aren't left behind either; screenings of Ahsoka episode 5 will also take place in international cities like London, Bangkok, and Sao Paulo. Tickets for these screenings can be secured from the official fan event website.

Interestingly, this isn't the maiden theatrical voyage for Ahsoka. The beloved Padawan debuted in the 2008 animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Moreover, actress Ashley Eckstein lent her voice to a cameo in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Expand Tweet

Star Wars enthusiasts can anticipate new cinematic releases, including a project from acclaimed director Taika Waititi and three fresh announcements from Star Wars Celebration 2023. These projects promise to transport audiences back to the dawn of the Jedi and delve into narratives after Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

When Ahsoka episode 5 arrives on September 12 on Disney+, viewers will reunite with the indomitable Ahsoka Tano. Following her escapades in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, with allies like Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, embarks on a mission to confront Thrawn.

This newest Star Wars chapter, from the ingenious minds of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, promises a roller coaster of emotions and unparalleled interstellar adventures.