"Congratulations Jungkook": Fans celebrate as the BTS member breaks personal record with Euphoria

BTS' Jungkook is taking the internet by storm yet again, after smashing a new personal record for his song "Euphoria." The 23-year-old has hit No 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales.

Jungkook is a member of BTS and made his debut along with them in 2013. Before the release of Euphoria, he had another official solo track on the BTS album "Wings," titled "Begin."

The origins of Jungkook's Euphoria

Jungkook's "Euphoria" was released on August 24, 2018, as a track from BTS' album "Love Yourself: Answer." The song is composed by Candace Nicole Sosa and written by several people, including Big Hit label employees Supreme Boi, Adora, and BTS member RM. The song received over 200 million plays over 875 days.

Despite it being three years since the song's release, it continues to break records to this day. On July 13th, the song hit the top of the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart worldwide.

To celebrate the monumental day, ARMY or BTS fans trended "#EuphoriaNo1onBillboard", "#ChartLeaderJungkook," and the phrase "Congratulations Jungkook," sharing congratulatory messages for the K-POP star..

Euphoria is forever young in my heart🥺💜Congratulations so much well deserved can't be more proud!!#EuphoriaNo1onBillboard pic.twitter.com/ArX40mIOXu — Jkk⁷ (@jkk7331) July 13, 2021

Euphoria is so euphoric itself like Jungkook,so much congratulations to the perfectionists,the artist of this masterpiece and the "cause of euphoria"💜can't be more proud,euphoria deserve all the love in this world!!#EuphoriaNo1onBillboard #ChartLeaderJungkook pic.twitter.com/U1Ocrk3jJk — /⁷ jkk (@ayes7331) July 13, 2021

Euphoria by Jungkook has now achieved its first #1 on the Billboard Digital Songs Sales Chart 🥳 euphoria always making an achievement!!



congratulations Jungkook, so proud of you 💜#EuphoriaNo1onBillboard #ChartLeaderJungkook



pic.twitter.com/OpgCeRJL5G — zira 🍇 (@jeonsflirty) July 13, 2021

Jeon Jungkook's 'Euphoria' reached a new peak of #1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales this week 🎉 !! the way he nailed it the performance we are so proud of you. Euphoria deserves the world 🥺



Congratulations Jungkook #EuphoriaNo1onBillboard #ChartLeaderJungkook #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/UYQyUXxouw — Shin♡'s_Kooᴾᵀᴰ (@AuRoJeon_Ny) July 13, 2021

this moment where jungkook points to armys while singing "you are the cause of my euphoria" and then bringing his hand to his heart 🥺#EuphoriaNo1onBillboard #ChartLeaderJungkookpic.twitter.com/qyXKmmlGQ9 — nady (@jeonvias) July 13, 2021

Congratulation Jungkook 💜💜this is a vocals video jk without music accompaniment ! beautiful voice and very cool to hear#EuphoriaNo1onBillboard#ChartLeaderJungkook@BTS_twt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/PESqquv7rQ — purple you (@booraaheee) July 13, 2021

This video of jungkook practicing euphoria while jimin recording it

What happened there It's the mystery till now 😂

Euphoria reached a new peak of #1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales this week

Congratulations Jungkook #EuphoriaNo1onBillboard #ChartLeaderJungkook @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/utq41PnsX9 — ᴍ⁷🧈 Permission to Dance (@_JEONJUNGKOOKx) July 13, 2021

Lucky for ARMYs, "Euphoria" won't be the last solo song Jungkook releases. The BTS member has previously teased a track titled "Decalcomania," which is rumored to be a song on his upcoming mixtape. The track was teased on Jungkook's birthday in August 2019.

He has also participated in composing and creating "Still With You," a free song released during BTS' annual fan-fest. "My Time," released in BTS' "Map of the Soul: 7" album, was also performed by Jungkook.

The song had an extremely personal touch to it. He described it as a look into his emotions and experiences from his career's beginning to his current stage of life.

Because of the work Jungkook has put out so far, fans are anticipating the eventual release of his first mixtape, expecting much from the singer, rapper, and dancer.

