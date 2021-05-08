Conor McGregor mocks Floyd Mayweather, calls his infamous fight with Jake Paul "sad" and "embarrassing" 

Irish MMA legend Conor McGregor recently reacted to the scuffle that occurred between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. The incident occurred when Jake Paul squared up to Floyd Mayweather at a press conference for the latter's bout against Logan Paul.

Mid-conversation, Jake Paul stole Mayweather's cap, setting off the infamous 'Gotcha Hat' meme, something Mayweather didn't take kindly to. What followed was a physical altercation between the two, which was something that Conor McGregor didn't approve of. He has since mocked Mayweather on Instagram for the same.

Conor McGregor takes a jab at Floyd Mayweather after fight with Jake Paul

Tagging Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions to reign in Mayweather's behavior, Conor McGregor mocked the 50-0 record holder in an Instagram post:

Hey @leonardellerbe, what the fuck is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy. The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him.

Saying that Mayweather's behavior as a professional was unbecoming, Conor McGregor further stated his disapproval and mocked the money that Mayweather is raking in for the bout versus what he made in his prime:

Pro to pro it’s embarrassing. He will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was cancelled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this shit. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or fuck off mate. Slap head!

Conor McGregor stepped into the ring against Mayweather for a boxing match on 26th August 2017. Mayweather continued his unbeaten streak and took down McGregor in the 10th round via a TKO.

With the history between them, McGregor has taken the opportunity to mock the unbeaten boxing champ on social media. Floyd Mayweather has yet to react to the post.

