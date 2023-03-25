Converse x Liverpool FC collab: Where to get, release date, and more explored

Nike's subsidiary Converse is collaborating with Liverpool FC to launch a brand new apparel, accessories, and footwear collection. This marks the duo's debut collection as well as Converse's first time stepping into the football world. Liverpool FC has been getting into fashion lately, recently collaborating with the swoosh label and LeBron James for an apparel collection.

The latest collaboration between the American footwear label and LFC is a celebration of the creative nature and diversity of the football club and its supporters. The collection further pays homage to the rich heritage and history of the LFC. The collaborative collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Converse, Liverpool FC, and select stores on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

More about the upcoming Converse x Liverpool FC collab, which features apparel and footwear items

The upcoming Converse x Liverpool FC collab features apparel and footwear items (Image via Sportskeeda)

Liverpool FC has been busy in the world of footwear and fashion as of late and after recently launching a basketball jersey set and a new Air Max 1 makeover. The latest collaborative collection with the American footwear label is a nod to the the fans of both the footwear company and the football club.

"Liverpool FC and Converse unveil their new, limited-edition capsule collection with a celebration of the diverse and creative nature of the club's beating heart – its supporters. In this first link-up between the two global icons, this lifestyle collection also pays homage to the passion and rich history of LFC, while championing its future."

The duo's collaboration was promoted with a campaign titled "Creating from the ground up", featuring five young Liverpool fans. Singer Rain Castillo, broadcaster Rubi Deschamps, multi-hyphenate Sterling Rose Keylley, commentator Roopa Vyas, and rapper Dayzy appeared in the campaign.

The launch also features five players from LFC - Fabio Carvalho, Andy Robertson, Taylor Hinds, Leanne Kiernan, and Shanic van de Sanden. In the official press release, Andy Robertson commented upon the latest collection,

“The city as a whole is very accepting of everyone with different backgrounds, people brought up in different ways. I think the club opens their arms to everyone, we see that day to day with the staff that work there, and we see it week to week with the fans coming through the turnstiles. As a city, it’s amazing what they do, but as a club they’ve followed in the footsteps. Liverpool is open to everyone.”

The collaborative collection features nine pieces, all of which are dual-branded with LFC and Converse logos. Two standout pieces from the collection include the Chuck 70 high-top sneakers and the varsity jacket, which is a special reference to the European Cup final from 1984.

The collaborative collection will be launched both in-store and online on April 6, 2023. The collection will launch in unisex sizing. At the time of writing, pricing details were kept undercover.

Poll : 0 votes