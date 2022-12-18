Cook at all Costs season 1 winners' list: How much money did each champion take home? Recap and more

Cook at all Costs, Netflix's recently-premiered reality TV series, revolves around three new home cooks every episode, who battle it out against each other over two rounds. If you've watched Cut Throat Kitchen, then it's quite similar, just without the tasks of the former.

The rules for Cook at all Costs are pretty simple. Each cook gets $25,000 in their bank, which they use to buy and bid on a mystery box and ingredients for those two rounds.

The contestant who impressed the guest judges the most with their dishes is crowned the winner, and walks away with the money they have left in their bank.

The show is hosted by Jordan Andino, a famous chef, restaurateur and TV personality. It includes eight episodes, and each episode features three new home cooks and a new celebrity guest judge preparing the tasks for them.

The official synopsis of Cook at all Costs reads:

"In this kitchen contest, home cooks bid on ingredients to create dishes that will impress celebrity guest judges - and win the cash left in their bank."

If you're curious about who won each episode and how much money they walked away with, keep reading.

To begin with, each contestant was given $25,000 in their bank. In round one, they were presented with three mystery boxes - a spend box which had high quality ingredients, a surprise box which had surprise ingredients, and a save box that had basic ingredients to cook a meal.

The cook with the highest bid received the spend box, the cook with the lowest bid received the save box, and the cook in between received the surprise box.

Each mystery box was curated by the celebrity guest chef who appeared in that episode. Using the mystery boxes, the home cooks had to prepare a dish for the guest judge. Apart from the mystery box, the judge also sent across some suitable ingredients that the cooks could bid on and purchase for their dish. The cook with the best dish, was crowned the first round and also received an advantage.

The second round also consisted of the same mystery boxes, but this time, the winner of the first round, got to decide who got what box. This time, the boxes also came with a fixed prize. The spend box was priced at $8,000, the surprise box was priced at $6,000 and the save box was priced at $4,000. Apart from that, the guest judge once again sent across ingredients that could be used, and the cooks had to bid and purchase what they want.

They had 45 minutes on the clock to whip up a perfect dish that impressed the guest judge. The cook with the best dish at the end of round two was crowned the winner and walked away with the amount left in their bank.

Below mentioned are the guest judges for each episode of Cook at all Costs, and the home cooks who won.

Episode one

In episode one, chef and entrepreneur Esther Choi was the guest judge. The winner of the episode was Nick, who walked away with $17,490.

Episode two

In episode two of Cook at all Costs, chef, restaurateur and James Beard-nominated cookbook author Richard Blais was the guest judge. The winner of the episode was Beth, who walked away with $9,000.

Episode three

In episode three of the Netflix series, the Queen of Southern cooking, Melba Wilson, was the guest judge. The winner was Justin, who walked away with $9,749.

Episode four

In episode four, the barbecue champion, Melissa Cookston, was the celebrity guest judge. The winner was Katie, who walked away with $10,799.

Episode five

In episode five, James Beard Award winner Nancy Silverton was the celebrity guest judge. The winner of the episode was Dominic, who walked away with $3,900 that he had left.

Episode six

In this episode, New York Times bestselling cookbook author Rick Martinez was the guest judge. The cook who impressed him the most was Danica, who walked away with $9,000.

Episode seven

In this episode of Cook at all Costs, game expert Nyesha Arrington was the celebrity guest judge. The cook who emerged the winner was Smita, who won $9,600 that she had remaining in her bank.

Episode eight

In this episode, famed chef, entrepreneur and TV personality Gabe Kennedy was the celebrity guest judge. The home cook who won the episode was Roni who took home $10,000 that he had in his bank.

All eight episodes of Cook at all Costs are available to stream on Netflix.

