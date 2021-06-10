Corinna Kopf labeled a "scammer," called out by fans for posting Instagram pics on OnlyFans page

American influencer, model, and YouTuber Corinna Kopf recently took the internet by storm after announcing the launch of her first OnlyFans (OF) channel.

On June 4th, the Instagram model took to Twitter to announce the opening of her OF account in exchange for a huge 500,000 likes in her announcement tweet.

fuck it... 500,000 likes and i’m making an onlyfans 😈😈 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 3, 2021

Although the tweet did not reach the exact desired engagement rate, the close margin prompted Corinna to make her OF debut. Fans were quick to follow the model on the platform and even had her trending on Twitter within a few hours.

Fans call Corinna Kopf "scammer" for OF page posts

Corinna Kopf came under the limelight with her appearances on David Dobrik’s vlogs. The 25-year-old soon turned to Instagram and stands as one of the most popular social media influencers today.

Corinna also ventured into YouTube and amassed millions of followers on the platform. Known for her lifestyle and fashion videos, the influencer has a whopping 5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She has also successfully gained a strong fanbase across all popular social media platforms. Unfortunately, the latest excitement among fans surrounding Corinna’s OF debut soon turned into disappointment.

Fans joined Corinna’s OF channel with a $25 subscription with hopes of gaining access to the model’s exclusive pictures and updates. However, they were left highly disappointed to find Corinna’s old Instagram photos on the new content sharing platform.

The disappointment led fans to accuse the influencer of scamming and drove them to share their discontent on Twitter:

do not buy @CorinnaKopf onlyfans, it’s a scam — i do not watch basketball (@newyorkpIs) June 9, 2021

The biggest scam of all time — Jon (@koper06) June 4, 2021

corinna of is such a scam holy shit — Guillaume (@Exsoum) June 10, 2021

Corinna OF is gonna be the biggest scam since bernie madoff — Turby🏎 (dont-care) (@YaBoyTurbs) June 9, 2021

corinna scam — epikuzi (@fnuzii) June 9, 2021

Corinna asking 25 per month for her OF that’s probably only posting nudes while professional pornstars asking for like 10 bucks a month. Talk about a scam. — Jay Coleman (@jclyde21) June 9, 2021

Corinna Kopf a scam artist 🤣🤣🤣 — Michael Dallas (@MikrenMD) June 9, 2021

Corinna really a top scammer for that gotta give praise — tony (@W00BackTony) June 9, 2021

Corinna soon came to her own defense after landing in hot waters online. In a series of new tweets, the model ensured there was more to her OF channel than what meets the eyes.

Corinna shared that the platform would consist of more than her Instagram content. She also mentioned that she did not post new content right away to prevent them from getting leaked:

people who think my onlyfans is about to be just “instagram content”... you’re dead wrong. if i posted everything right out the gate, it would just get leaked...just wait...😈 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 9, 2021

but you bought it 🥺 https://t.co/x4bIHzfvmo — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 9, 2021

In another teasing offer, Corinna asked her followers for 5000 retweets to give 10 lucky fans a one-month free subscription to her OF account.

While excited fans did give Corinna the requested number, most were disappointed again for failing to avail the special offer.

5,000 retweets and I’ll be posting a link for the first 10 people who click it to get a free month subscription to my only fans 🥵 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 10, 2021

As reactions continue to stay abuzz on Twitter, it is to be seen if Corinna stays true to her words and posts new content or leaves fans disappointed forever.

