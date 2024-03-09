Coronation Street Spoilers: What is the future of Leanne and Rowan's storyline? Soap opera star reveals intriguing details

Coronation Street, the iconic British soap opera, continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storylines. In the latest episodes gripping storylines take center stage, bringing viewers into a web of suspense and drama.

The focus shifts to Maria, Gary, and Liam, a brewing conflict involving school bully Mason, and Leanne Battersby finds herself entangled in a mysterious plot involving a cult, adding a new layer of suspense to the long-running series.

Exploring the Leanne storyline

Leanne's life takes an unexpected turn as she encounters Rowan Cunliffe during a visit to the Chariot Square Hotel. Drawn in by a self-help event hosted by The Institute, Leanne becomes the target of Rowan's influence.

Ben Price, who portrays Nick Tilsley, Leanne's fiancé, had hinted at the unfolding drama. In an interview published on March 6, talking to Digital Spy, he said,

"I don't think Nick's there to stop Leanne from leading her life. Leanne's stronger than Nick and she'll tell Nick exactly what she thinks. Most of the women in Nick's life are very strong – they have very strong views about the way they want to do things. Usually Leanne is very good at stepping back and going: 'I see what's going on. I see I'm being played, I see what the situation is'. But she's not with this. She's convincing herself into this and she becomes fully invested.”

While Nick remains unaware initially, Leanne's involvement with the cult raises questions about her vulnerability. He continued,

"It happens, so I think it's very topical. Look how many things are on Netflix about this. I think what's good about the story is that actually, it doesn't take much for you to start believing something."

Who is playing Rowan Cunliffe on Coronation Street?

Emrhys Cooper is stepping into the role of Rowan Cunliffe and will be making his debut on Friday, March 15, 2024. Cooper expressed his excitement about joining the legendary cast and acknowledged the show's cultural impact.

In a post on Instagram, the actor wrote,

"I'm also so happy that my mother will be able to watch the show from her nursing home. Thanks again to all the amazing people involved in the production. They have welcomed me with open arms and open hearts. Let's do this!"

As the mysterious Rowan, his character sparks intrigue and adds a new dimension to the narrative. Jane Danson, who plays Leanne, commented on the post saying,

"So excited for everyone to see your character – it's going to be VERY interesting – welcome to the cobbles love."

Current developments on Coronation Street

Recently on Coronation Street, Maria and Gary uncovered the severity of Liam's bullying ordeal at the hands of Mason and Dylan, prompting them to keep Liam out of school. Their efforts to address the situation faced obstacles, leading to tension and confrontation.

Dylan, torn between loyalty and fear, became entangled in Mason's manipulative schemes, culminating in his arrest due to Mason's deception. Meanwhile, Adam grappled with moral dilemmas and conflicting emotions following his divorce, while Sarah navigated complex feelings towards both Adam and Damon.

The unfolding events, including arrests, revelations, and moral quandaries, promised suspenseful twists and emotional upheavals, keeping viewers engaged in the ongoing drama of the cobbled streets of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street is broadcast on ITV1 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and is also available for streaming on ITVX.